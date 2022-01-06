Little Caesar’s Raised the Price of Their $5 Hot-N-Ready Pizza and the Internet is Losing its Damn Mind

Is it a struggle meal or one of the best food deals of all time?

Well, it depends who you ask, but it's hard to deny the legacy that Little Caesar's Hot-N-Ready pizza has in these streets as one of the most popular deals at a signature $5 price point.

Little Caesar's is the third-largest pizza chain in America, and earlier this week they announced that the price on their most popular menu deal would be increasing by 11%.

The Hot-N-Ready pizza price has been raised from $5 to $5.55 (I'm guessing the three 5s worked best for marketing the change?) but unlike most price increases that we've seen recently due to supply chain issues and the cost of everything going up, Little Caesar's is giving customers more bang for their buck.

While the new price is a permanent change, the new Hot-N-Ready will be "better than ever" and topped with 33% more pepperoni.

Even with the extra pep in Hot-N-Ready's step, the internet definitely felt some type of way about the price change.

Somehow, this was Biden's fault?

While some responses were a tad dramatic, most of them were hilarious.

While there were definitely mixed reactions to the price increase, there were some who