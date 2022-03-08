Is it Okay to Live Together Before Marriage, Acadiana Has Mixed Emotions

Would you buy a car without test driving it? A house without looking at it first? A mattress without laying on it in the store? Maybe, but more than likely not. How about a future spouse?

It gets a bit more complicated when it involves a relationship. There are family beliefs, what other people going to think, religion, etc. that all come into play when it comes to living with your future spouse (even if you have the ring).

Young people in Acadiana tend to not care very much either way but older Acadiana leans toward not living together before marriage. The tide is changing, but change in the south comes slow.

Many people believe living with someone before getting married helps to decide if marriage is right and therefore would avoid divorce in a world where nearly 50% of marriages fail.

Others believe "living in sin" is morally not right. It's not the way God intended.

In a recent online survey Acadiana was asked, "Is it Okay for a Couple to Live Together Before Marriage?". The votes were taken from teens to participants over 55 years old. Opinions are mixed.

Yep!! Everybody sins at some point! -Andrea M.

By today's standards, I'd have to say yes! Back in the day no...no daddy shot gun. -Paul P.

Ummmm yesssss! Just saying, we've been together for 26 years, going on 27! We're stronger than most marriages! It's what works for us! Not married & no intention on it! -Tina M.

Not according to the Bible. -Camey D.

Yes and I'm a firm believer that you should. Dating and engagement does not fully show you what sharing a life is like. You need that in my opinion for a successful marriage. -Rachel S.

I say yes. Of course, I grew up in the 70s. We viewed the world differently. -Tammy W.

What's the difference between yesterday and today?? If a man sleeps with a woman out of wedlock, it's a sin. -Richard H.

Not if you follow what the Good Book says. -Sharlene M.

ABSOLUTELY!! You can never fully know a person until you live with them! -Crystal M.

Not according to God. -Don D.

That's the business of the people involved. -Maria P.

Definitely!!! You need to get to know that person better. Otherwise, you may be filing for a divorce, which God doesn't like neither. So either way...do whatever works for you! -Sonya A.

No, it's against what God has planned for us. -Cinnamon T.

Is it anyone's business outside of the couple that is living together? Nope. I say the couple does what works for them and screw everyone else's opinion. -Samantha S.

Yep, like trying on a pair of shoes before buying them. -Estella J.

I think it could go either way unless there are kids involved. I would be extremely careful about moving kids into and out of homes of people you are 'dating' unless it is a very serious, long-term relationship. -Rachel F.

The living together is not wrong, but having sex before marriage will always be wrong. Marriage is a Sacrament! However, we should never judge anyone because they choose to sin differently than we do. We all have to answer to God for our sins regardless of whether you believe in him or not. -Jimi C.

Divorce is Sin Also!! BUT u do u...I live with Mine Because I was Married for 21 yearsss and Divorced 5 So Neverrr again!! God's The Final Judge...Not Man...Idc what anyone else Does except Myself!! THY SHALL NOT JUDGE!! BUT I SURE won't buy A CAR WITHOUT A TEST DRIVE...JUST SAYIN!! -Ronda V.

No not according to scripture. God is also a forgiving God he has forgiven worse. I have done it on many occasions but I am married now. I am not here to judge. There is only one!! -Cynthia R.

Back in the day no, but nowadays I feel it's necessary to be sure you can tolerate all his habits before marrying him (like leaving the toilet seat up) -Tabitha L.

The thing about it is, does he love you for who you are A and not lust you. My answer is no! I believe that sex should be more than just lust! -Gloria D.

It's the in thing...time and yes years...things change. Way back in the 1950s, 60s, 70s not so much...but ban 80s till now it's all ok. -Brenda R.

You squeeze a loaf of bread before you buy it correct? -Brad D.

It's called fornication in the Bible that's a sin just like thy shall not commit adultery in the Ten Commandments you are not free from your marriage till your spouse dies. -Eva B

OMG! You're going to ask this question when nowadays everyone has babies before they are married. LOL -Jude W.

Sure. I've done it...but I'll never do it again. The break up, split up, who gets what, who owes who what is even more painful without some kind of solidified legal commitment and fairness doctrine. -Shelley K.

I say live together in your house and if it don't work out, kick them out. -Parks K.

It depends on the couple. -Denova B.

