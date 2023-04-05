LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A local man is accused of burglarizing multiple churches and schools in the Lafayette area and police are asking for the community's help in finding him.

According to a press release from Lafayette PD, 62-year-old Phillip Wilson of the Hub City has allegedly been carrying out these crimes within the last few weeks.

We are asking if anyone has any information regarding Mr. Wilson’s whereabouts to contact Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS. Remember, your tips will remain anonymous.

Burglary Suspect, Facebook Screenshot Burglary Suspect, Facebook Screenshot loading...

