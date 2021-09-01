Some Looting Is Reported in New Orleans – Mayor Says ‘Lock em Up’

There have been some reports of looting in New Orleans since Ida moved through our state and the entire city is without power.

But Mayor LaToya Cantrell says she will not tolerate it and she has ordered NOPD to "lock em up". She instead is urging residents to be good neighbors and say something if they see anyone looting.

NOPD has deployed anti-looting teams all over the city to keep this illegal activity from happening. Police Chief Shaun Ferguson says several looting arrests have been made.

"This will not be tolerated," he told reporters. Ferguson says the National Guard will also step in to help prevent looting.

And in the lower 9th ward some looters are spotted by a drone, but they leave after spotting the drone taking their pictures.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell has issued a citywide curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. as the city deals with no power and scarce supplies of gasoline.

The Mayor is urging residents to stay inside unless they have to get out to remove debris.

No details have been released about the number of looting arrests made in NOLA.

