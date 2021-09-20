Lottery Jackpots Up for Grabs this Week Make it on Top 20 List

I'm starting to get giddy about the lottery drawings up for grabs this week. The Powerball drawing for Monday night has climbed to $472 million dollars. This puts it at #18 on the list of the largest lottery jackpots ever.

And the Mega Millions drawing for Tuesday night climbs to $432 million which puts this prize just outside the top 20 list. There's some big money up for grabs. Are you like me and already dreaming about being the winner?

I know it sounds crazy, but we can all dream, right?

Here’s a list of the top 20 prizes from the multistate games: Powerball and Mega Millions:

$1.586 billion PowerballJanuary 13, 2016. There were 3 winning tickets for this prize. These tickets were purchased in Tennessee, Florida, and California. Each had the option to take a lump sum of $327.8 million. $1.537 billion Mega MillionsOctober 2018. There was one winning ticket purchased in South Carolina. The ticket was sold at a KC Mart convenience store in the town of Simpsonville. This is the largest single-ticket jackpot in U.S. history. $1.050 billion ($776.6 million cash) was won by the Wolverine FLL Club of Oakland County, Michigan in January of 2021. $768.4 million, Powerball won by a single ticket in Wisconsin. Cash: $477 million. $758 million, Powerballwon August 24, 2018, by Mavis Wanczyk of Massachusets. She chose the lump sum payment of $480 million. $687.8 million, Powerball won Oct. 27, 2018. There were two winning tickets. One in Iowa and another in New York. $656 million, Mega Millions, won March 30, 2012, by three tickets, sold in Maryland, Illinois and Kansas. Cash: $471 million $648 million, Mega Millions, won Dec. 17, 2013, in Georgia and California. Cash: $347.6 million. $590.5 million, Powerball, won May 18, 2013, in Florida. Cash: $370.9 million. $587.5 million, Powerball, won Nov. 28, 2012, by two tickets, sold in Missouri and Arizona. Cash: $384.7 million $564 million, Powerballjackpot was won by one ticket in New Hampshire in the drawing on Saturday, January 6, 2018. $559.7 million Powerball, A single ticket was sold at Reeds Ferry Market in Merrimack, NH. The winning ticket holder wants to remain anonymous. $543 million Mega Millions. There was one winning ticket sold in California in the July 2018 drawing. $536 million Mega Millions, a single ticket was sold in Indiana on July 8, 2016. $530 million Mega Millions, one winning ticket was sold in California for the June 7, 2019 drawing. $515 million Mega Millions, one ticket sold in Pennsylvania wins this big jackpot on Friday May 21, 2021. $487 million Powerball, winning ticket was sold in New Hampshire on July 30, 2016. $472 million dollar Powerball jackpot is up for grabs Monday night September 20. $455 million, Powerball, winning ticket was sold in Pennsylvania on March 17, 2018. $450 million, Mega Millionsticket was sold in Florida for the January 5th, 2018 drawing.

16 Cold Cases in Caddo Parish That Still Need to Be Solved

25 Obscure Facts You Probably Don't Know About Louisiana Louisiana is a weird and wild place. Some of our state's history is way stranger than fiction! Test yourself to see if you are a Bayou State expert!

Look: How Shreveport-Bossier Has Changed from 2007 to Now

Best Burgers in Shreveport-Bossier

Our Top Shreveport-Bossier Labor Day 2021 Weekend Events