Louisiana AG Celebrating Court Victory Over Forced Mandates

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is celebrating a win in court dealing with the Biden's Administration's mandate that employers with over 100 employees can mandate that they get the vaccine.

The United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has granted Landry's emergency motion to halt the vaccine mandate. It's a win also for those employees in Louisiana who do not want to take the vaccine.

Biden had the Occupational Safety and Health Administration mandate the shots for companies with over 100 employees under an Executive Order. The stay of enforcement is pending judicial review, so for the time being, employers can not mandate that employees take the shot or be terminated from employment.

AG Landry had the following to say about the appellate court's ruling,

The Court's action not only halts Bident from moving forward with his unlawful overreach, but it also commands the judicious review we sought. The President will not impose medical procedures on the American people without the checks and balances afforded by the Constitution.

Photo courtesy of AG Jeff Landry Facebook

Landry went on to say that this is a huge victory for the "liberty of job creators and their employees."

Photo courtesy of AG Jeff Landry Facebook

You can click here to read the petition.

AG Landry says he will continue the fight to stand up for the people of Louisiana and their rights.

He says,

I will not waver in standing up for our State and her people fighting to prevent the government from forcing medical procedures upon our citizens.

Things That You End Up With In Your Home

Why Louisiana Has The Second Worst School System

Technology Helping To Reduce St. Landry Sheriff’s Response Times

Louisiana Has 8th Most Underprivileged Children

Tips On Fending Off Mosquitoes

Thanksgiving Safety Tips From State Fire Marshal

Things about Christmas That We All Love

Favorite Christmas Songs Of Townsquare DJ's