Louisiana Man Arrested for Cruelly Abusing Dog; Search On For Pup

Get our free mobile app

There are a lot of ways a person can do wrong, and most of them I can forgive. One thing that is not on that list, however, is being cruel to an animal. How someone can look at a dog, then decide to abuse them is beyond my understanding. In my eyes, that makes you trash. One prime example of this kind of garbage human behavior is reportedly coming out of the Big Easy today, but be warned - it's going to make you very angry.

The abuse is extensive and horrifying

According to the report from FOX8LIVE, a confidential informant provided photos and videos allegedly showing Karl Jackson abusing his own dog. Law enforcement officials say that in early October, Jackson reportedly tied a rope around his dog’s neck, hung it from a door frame to immobilize it, wrapped duct tape around the dog’s mouth, muzzle, and eyes, and then proceeded to shock the defenseless animal with a stun-gun.

Will the dog be OK?

While it seems that Jackson will face justice for the horrific charges brought against him, the big question now is: What will happen to his dog? I'd like to tell you that authorities rescued the animal and took him directly to the Humane Society - that's not the case. Before his arrest, Jackson reportedly gave the dog to his unnamed friend. The animal lovers at the Humane Society haven't given up on this pooch, however. They have posted a $500 reward for the safe return of this poor dog.

If you have any information that could help get this dog to folks who will help him recover and find an abuse-free home for him, please reach out to the Humane Society at 1-866-6-Humane.

10 Animals You Can't Own in Shreveport After doing a deep dive into state and city laws, I have found ten animals you absolutely cannot own in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Active, Tier 3 Sex Offenders Currently Living in Shreveport These are all of the currently listed, active, Tier 3 sex offenders that currently live in Shreveport. They have all been convicted with what the state of Louisiana considers to be the worst of the worst in terms of sex crimes.