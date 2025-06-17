BATON ROUGE, LA (KPEL) — Louisiana animal shelters are struggling to keep up with the constant influx of animals on a daily basis.

Ideally, more families would start adopting from shelters to help decrease the number of animals in our shelters. However, fostering is often overlooked.

Fostering an animal from a shelter not only frees up a space for another animal, but it can also be a great opportunity to determine whether you or your family are well-suited for a permanent pet.

It's a win-win situation because an animal gets to get out of the shelter for a couple of weeks, and the foster parent doesn't have to stress about the financial aspect of the pet.

Baton Rouge Animal Shelter Seeking 70 Foster Parents

Companion Animal Alliance in Baton Rouge, like most shelters in Louisiana right now, is at capacity and desperately needs help finding adopters and fosters.

Jen Hollas works for the Companion Animal Shelter and told WBRZ about the dire situation they are currently in, explaining that "We are constantly getting more animals in every single hour, and so any animal out the front door is a good thing."

Whether you're in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, or anywhere in Acadiana, here's how to help right now.

They are looking for foster parents who would be willing to keep a pet for at least two weeks to help create some breathing room for their shelter, which is currently bursting at the seams.

The most urgent goal is 70 fosters by Wednesday, but if you are not available to assist now, don't let that stop you from lending a helping hand in the future.

Finding Forever Homes

Companion Animal Shelter is hoping to find permanent, or forever homes for the 270 dogs and over 200 cats under their care.

Fosters and adopters are great, but if you're not able to foster or adopt or bring an animal into your home, we are always in need of volunteers

Even if you are not in a position to foster or adopt a dog or cat, they are always looking for volunteers, and that goes for all animal shelters in Louisiana, for the most part.