Notable Louisiana BBQ Champ to Featured on Food Network

I sure you are aware of the quality of food we enjoy in Louisiana. If you are new to the area, let me assure you - it's astounding. Louisiana may fall behind the rest of the country when it comes to education, road & bridge quality, and several other important areas - but eating isn't one of them.

BBQ Pork Ribs on the Grill Brandon Bourdages loading...

That's why it's not surprising that the reigning Barbecue and "Whole Hog" World Champ is from the Sportsman's Paradise. James Cruse is the pit-master that every other pit-master wants to be. He is the man that runs Central City BBQ in New Orleans and, yes, that's him holding his massive, 50-pound Barbecue World Champion trophy he got last year at the Memphis in May World Barbecue Championship.

Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival Presented By Coca-Cola - Grand Tasting presented by ShopRite featuring Samsung Culinary Demonstrations presented by MasterCard Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for NYCWFF loading...

Now, Louisiana's premiere pit-master is taking his skills to the small screen. WGNO reports that tonight on the Food Network, Cruse will be showcasing his rib-mastery on BBQ Brawl. Celebrity chefs Bobby Flay, Anne Burrell and Jet Tila will each captain a team made up of BBQ pros (like the aforementioned James Cruse). Those teams will go head-to-head in battle for the title of BBQ Brawl Champion!

BrianAJackson BrianAJackson loading...

Presumably, that title also comes with a trophy. I hope James still has room on his mantle for it.

