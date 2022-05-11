Notable Louisiana BBQ Champ to Featured on Food Network
I sure you are aware of the quality of food we enjoy in Louisiana. If you are new to the area, let me assure you - it's astounding. Louisiana may fall behind the rest of the country when it comes to education, road & bridge quality, and several other important areas - but eating isn't one of them.
That's why it's not surprising that the reigning Barbecue and "Whole Hog" World Champ is from the Sportsman's Paradise. James Cruse is the pit-master that every other pit-master wants to be. He is the man that runs Central City BBQ in New Orleans and, yes, that's him holding his massive, 50-pound Barbecue World Champion trophy he got last year at the Memphis in May World Barbecue Championship.
Now, Louisiana's premiere pit-master is taking his skills to the small screen. WGNO reports that tonight on the Food Network, Cruse will be showcasing his rib-mastery on BBQ Brawl. Celebrity chefs Bobby Flay, Anne Burrell and Jet Tila will each captain a team made up of BBQ pros (like the aforementioned James Cruse). Those teams will go head-to-head in battle for the title of BBQ Brawl Champion!
Presumably, that title also comes with a trophy. I hope James still has room on his mantle for it.