Louisiana Cap on Lobbying Spending Edges Up Again, to $65

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The cap for how much Louisiana’s lobbyists can spend to wine and dine public officials is edging higher Thursday.

With the start of the new state budget year, the limit lobbyists can spend on food and drink for state lawmakers, other elected officials and public employees is growing from $63 to $65 per person, per occasion.

The Louisiana Board of Ethics, which oversees the lobbying spending restrictions, made the adjustment at a meeting in March, to take effect with the latest state fiscal year.

The lobbying cap enacted more than a decade ago started with a $50 limit. But the 2008 law allows annual adjustments tied to increases in the federal Consumer Price Index for food and beverages. That index rose 3.8% in the last year, according to the ethics board.

