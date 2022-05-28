Louisiana Car Lot Owner Charged with Shooting at His Own Customer

Get our free mobile app

Owning and running your own business is very difficult. There are a thousand things to stay on top of, and one of the most important among them is your interaction with customers. Even if things get heated and a bit testy, you should try to keep your cool. Above all, you should try your best to refrain from shooting at them - that's just bad for business.

According to a report from WHNT, that's allegedly what happened in New Iberia, Louisiana. This past Friday, units with the New Iberia Police Department responded to a call indicating that shots had been fired. Officers determined that the disturbance happened at a local car dealership in the 500 block of West Saint Peter.

After a brief investigation, officers learned that the ruckus was caused when a business owner and a customer were in a verbal altercation. This argument allegedly resulted in the business owner (identified as 27-year-old Justin Ross Nathan, pictured above) producing a gun and shooting at the unnamed customer. According to the report, the customer’s 2-year-old and another unnamed person were present during the incident.

Officers with the New Iberia Police Department arrested Nathan, and booked him into the Iberia Parish Jail. He is being charged on 3 counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and one charge each of Illegal Discharge of a Weapon and Obstruction of Justice.

