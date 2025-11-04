BATON ROUGE, LA (KPEL) —A Louisiana assisted living worker was fired and arrested after stealing thousands of dollars from a disabled patient.

WAFB is reporting that the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 31-year-old Kelsianna Smith on Monday after an investigation uncovered she had a history of exploiting an elderly resident at Holly Court Assisted Living and Memory Care.

The patient who is paralyzed and suffering from Alzheimer's became a victim when her caretaker began cashing forged checks, racking up over two thousand dollars in stolen funds.

Thankfully, the victim's daughter, who checks on her mother frequently, noticed several checks written from the account to Smith and immediately notified the authorities.

The checks were deposited into two bank accounts that both belong to the Smiths.

Now, Smith has been booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and is facing exploitation of the infirm, eight counts of forgery, felony theft over $1,000, and two counts of bank fraud charges.

