Louisiana Chef Competing for ‘King of American Seafood’

If there's one thing we value in Louisiana, it's someone who knows how to cook. Not only do we have fantastic restaurants in every city and community in our state, but we are blessed with a whole lot of home cooks who really represent everything we love about our cuisine. Food is king in Louisiana, no doubt about it.

And our chefs always manage to shine in national competitions, which is not surprising at all. And with the 17th annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off, one of our own has an opportunity to become the "King of Seafood". Chef Robert Vasquez of the Covington restaurant Forks & Corks will be competing along with 12 other chefs from around the country in the national competition, which will be held on August 7th at the Ernest Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. Vasquez was the winner of the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off and was crowned the 2020 King of Louisiana Seafood.

The competition will allow the 13 renowned chefs to cook in front of a live audience and a panel of nationally acclaimed judges for the honor of becoming King or Queen of American seafood. In a press release Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser said “This year we are excited to welcome a very talented field of chefs from all over the country vying to be crowned the next ‘King or Queen of American Seafood’ right here in New Orleans. Each chef will be showcasing their skills with domestic seafood to present the best seafood dishes.” The event is held in conjunction with the Louisiana Restaurant Association Foodservice Expo. Tickets are $10 at the door.

Chefs competing for the honors this year:

Chef Scott Simpson; The Depot, Auburn, AL

Chef Wes Choy; Alyseka Resort Kitchens; Girdwood, AK

Chef Edgar Teran; Someburros Restaurant; Phoenix, AZ

Chef Jordan Scott; Perdido Key Breakfast Club; Pensacola, FL

Chef Peter Duenas; Meskla Chamoru Fusion Bistro; Hagatna, Guam

Chef Robert Vasquez; Forks & Corks; Covington, LA

Chef Leon Vuong; Seven Seas Food & Company; Portland, ME

Chef Denise Herrera; Red Heat Tavern; Boston, MA

Chef Austin Sumral l ; White Pillars Restaurant; Biloxi, MS

; White Pillars Restaurant; Biloxi, MS Chef Tory McPhai l ; Revelry Plate + Pour; Bozeman, MT

; Revelry Plate + Pour; Bozeman, MT Chef Jackie Paige; Love Rocks Café; McKees Rocks, PA

Chef Nicholas Huckabee; A Difference in Dining; Myrtle Beach, SC

Chef Jesse Cavazos; Nick’s Fish Dive + Oyster Bar; The Woodlands, TX