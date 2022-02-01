Louisiana Woman Pens Heartwarming Note to Cincinnati Bengals Fans

Get our free mobile app

As a long-time (read: long-suffering) Cincinnati Bengals fan living in Louisiana, my heart is happy to see the support my state is giving my team!

The open letter written to Cincinnati Bengals fans was written by Bridget Derbyshire of Louisiana.

Bridget, who is an 'Educational Rock Star' at Andrew Jackson Middle School in Chalmette, LA, posted the letter to her Facebook page Sunday evening.

It didn't take long for her heartfelt words to be shared. In fact, it only took about 30 minutes for Lucretia Landry Ritchey to share the letter on the Who-Dey Nation Facebook page where it's since gone viral. I was happy to see that several of my friends had already 'liked' the post when I found it.

Check it out. I won't lie, I got a little misty.

I was lucky enough to live in Cincinnati during the Corey Dillon days or for those of you who aren't fans, the late '90s. That means I got to experience both the old Paul Brown Stadium AND the new one, which is pretty darn nice! One of my favorite things about living there was that it didn't feel like a big city. It's broken up into close-knit neighborhoods and that bar you kept seeing Sunday night during the game (Mount Lookout Tavern otherwise known as MLT's) was one of my hangouts! I think it's safe to say, all the different neighborhoods in the 'Nati are celebrating!

