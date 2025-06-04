A Louisiana person filed a complaint with the police, and the former director of the IT department at the Louisiana Department of Insurance was arrested after being accused of cyberstalking, according to a WAFB I-Team report.

Toby Guillory is the former director of the IT department at the Louisiana Department of Insurance.

Allegations of Cyberstalking and Email Harassment

According to WAFB, a deputy from the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office was called out to the victim's home on April 7, 2025, to make a complaint of being harassed by Guillory.

The arrest report also shows the victim complaining that Guillory used his state email address to do the harassing.

According to a statement from the LDI, sent to us from John Ford, Deputy Commissioner for the Public Affairs Section of the Department of Insurance, Guillory decided on May 20, 2025 to retire from state government.

Louisiana Department of Insurance Statement About Toby Guillory's Retirement After Stalking Charges Are Made

Here is the statement from the Louisiana Department of Insurance,

The LDI received an external communication on May 20 alleging that an employee, Toby Guillory, had sent inappropriate electronic messages during work hours using state resources. The same day, LDI management confronted Mr. Guillory regarding the complaint, at which point Mr. Guillory chose to exercise his right to retire from state government.

According to officials with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, Guillory was booked into the jail with felony cyberstalking and misdemeanor stalking.

Bail Set at $40,000—Guillory Released Same Day

He was able to post a $40,000 bail that day, allowing him to be released from the St. Martin Parish Jail.

According to WAFB I-Team's report, one email that is said to have been sent by Toby Guillory, via his Louisiana Department of Insurance, read this way:

Time is running out!! After 5 pm tomorrow. You will be caught in the crossfire!! I did not want this. But you left me No Choice!!! It will happen!!! Trust me!!! Do you want to go down like this??? Because once I start, I’ll burn everything down!!! You and your sister, plus more!!!

The victim reported to law enforcement that they had been harassed by text and email from Guillory.

WAFB reports the complainant had been receiving text messages between the first part of January and the first part of April of this year, and had asked Guillory to stop sending messages.

The victim shared with WAFB that people should come forward if they are being stalked and harassed. This person recommended that people find out about the following,

SPARC is the Stalking Prevention and Resource Center. They can be reached at 1-855-4VICTIM(1-855-484-2846).