Louisiana DOTD Crews to Work Lane Closures on Interstate 10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge

BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) - The Atchafalaya Basin Bridge on Interstate 10 will once again be the focus of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development this week as a multiple of lane closures are scheduled leading up to and on the bridge itself.

Get our free mobile app

Louisiana DOTD Crews to Fix Area on I-10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge Where Crash Occurred

The site of a recent crash will be the focus of DOTD workers on Monday night (November 27th) as crews will replace the impact attenuator that was damaged.

Workers will close the outside lane of I-10 EASTBOUND on the Basin Bridge - between milepost 121.4 and milepost 122 - from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. There is near the Butte La Rose Exit.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Emergency vehicles will have access to the area but may encounter delays.

The road will be open to regular traffic with a 16-foot lane restriction on over-sized loads passing through the work zone.

Louisiana DOTD Crews to Fix Asphalt Near I-10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge

A deteriorating asphalt patch right after drivers exit the Basin Bridge headed westbound will be the reason for DOTD workers to conduct a lane closure beginning Wednesday morning (November 29th) and lasting through the workday.

Crews will close the outside lane of I-10 WESTBOUND from Mile Marker 117 (Atchafalaya Basin Bridge) to Mile Marker 115 (Henderson) from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Interstate-10 Henderson Exit, google street view Interstate-10 Henderson Exit, google street view loading...

This closure is necessary for crews to repair a deteriorating asphalt patch on the roadway.

The road will be open to regular traffic with a 12-foot lane restriction on oversized loads passing through the work zone.

Emergency vehicles will have access through the construction zone but may encounter delays.

Louisiana DOTD Crews to Fix Asphalt at Cecilia/Henderson Exit Ramp

Another deteriorating asphalt patch will be the focus of DOTD crews as they will concentrate on the EASTBOUND Exit Ramp at Exit 115 - LA 347 (Cecilia, Henderson).

Workers will closed the exit ramp from 8:00 p.m. Thursday night (November 30) until 6:00 a.m. the following morning. Emergency vehicles will not be able to access the exit ramp.

The I-10 EASTBOUND ENTRANCE RAMP will remain open.

Google Maps/Google Streetview Google Maps/Google Streetview loading...

DETOUR ROUTE FOR EASTBOUND VEHICLES: Includes continuing on I-10 Eastbound to Exit 127 (Whiskey Bay) and then traveling northwest on LA 975 to access the I-10 Westbound Entrance Ramp to Exit 115.

There will be no vehicle width restrictions associated with this work.