LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Election Day is Tuesday, October 14th as voters across Louisiana will be going to the polls to make their choices on who should serve in a wide variety of positions.

In Lafayette Parish, voters will have their own local elections, in addition to the statewide elected positions.

Now, there are quite a few positions that went unopposed, four of them being for state Senate seats. The incumbent state senators who will not have to campaign for their respective seats are:

Caleb Kleinpeter (Grosse Tete - 17th District)

Gerald Bourdreaux (Lafayette - 24th District)

Bob Hensgens (Gueydan - 26th District)

Meanwhile, current state represetnative Jean-Paul Coussan (Lafayette - 23rd District) has no competition as he moves up the political ladder.

Also running unopposed on ballots across Lafayette Parish will be the following incumbents:

Representative Marcus Bryant (St. Martinville - 96th District)

Sheriff Mark Garber (Broussard)

Clerk of Court Louis Perret (Lafayette)

Coroner Kenneth Odinet, Jr. (Lafayette)

Parish Council Members Bryan Tabor (Breaux Bridge - District 1) and John Guilbeau (Lafayette - District 4)

City Council Member Liz Webb Hebert (Lafayette - District 3)

School Board District Member Britt Latiolais (Lafayette - District 4)

Now, let's get to the contested races happening across Lafayette Parish.

BESE District 7

Republicans

Cathy S. Banks (Lake Charles)

Kevin M. Berken (Jennings)

Erick Knezek (Lafayette)

State Senator 22nd Senatorial District

Republicans

Hugh Andre (New Iberia)

Blake Miguez (New Iberia)

Democrats

Melinda Narcisse "Mel" Mitchell (St. Martinville)

Phanat "PX" Xanamane (New Iberia)

Independent

Dexter T. Lathan (New Iberia)

State Representative 31st Representative District

Republicans

Jonathan Goudeau (Lafayette)

Troy Hebert (Lafayette)

Patrick "Pat" Lewis (Lafayette)

Republicans

Republicans

Democrats

City Council Member District 1, City of Lafayette

Republican

Melissa Matthieu-Robichaux (Lafayette)

Democrat

Elroy Broussard (Lafayette)

Independents

Republicans

Democrats

Republicans Shannon Bares (Youngsville)

Ann Istre (Youngsville)

Republican

Democrats Michelle Living (Lafayette)

Amy Trahan (Lafayette)

Member of School Board District 7

Republicans

Member of School Board District 8

Republicans

Member of School Board District 9

Republicans

Let's take a look at the list of who is running for the statewide elected positions.

Who is Running for Governor of Louisiana?

Republicans

Patrick Henry "Dat" Barthel (St. Rose)

Xavier Ellis (Opelousas)

Sharon W. Hewitt (Baton Rouge)

"Xan" John (Lafayette)

Jeff Landry (Broussard)

Richard Nelson (Mandeville)

John Schroder (Baton Rouge)

Stephen "Wags" Waguespack (Abbeville)

Democrats

Daniel M. "Danny" Cole (Trout)

Oscar "Omar" Dantzler Jr. (Hammond)

Shawn D. Wilson (Baton Rouge)

Independents

Benjamin Barnes (Angola)

Jeffery Istre (Kaplan)

Hunter Lundy (Lake Charles)

Frank Scurlock (Metairie)

No Party

"Keitron" Gagnon (Metairie)

Who is Running for Lieutenant Governor of Louisiana?

Republicans

Elbert "Pawpaw" Guillory (Opelousas)

"Tami" Hotard ( Madisonville

William "Billy" Nungesser (Metairie)

Democrat

Willie Jones (New Orleans)

Independent

Bruce Payton (Bush)

No Party

Chester Pritchett (Roseland)

Gary Rispone (Greenwell Springs)

Who is Running for Secretary of State of Louisiana?

Republicans

Mike Francis (Crowley)

Thomas J. Kennedy III (New Orleans)

Nancy Landry (Baton Rouge)

Clay Schexnayder (Sorrento)

Brandon Trosclair (Gonzales)

Democrats

"Gwen" Collins-Greenup (Baton Rouge)

Arthur A. Morrell (New Orleans)

Other

Amanda "Smith" Jennings (West Monroe)

Who is Running for Attorney General of Louisiana?

Republicans

"Marty" Maley (Baton Rouge)

"Liz" Baker Murrill (Baton Rouge)

John Stefanski (Crowley)

Democrats

Lindsey Cheek (New Orleans)

Perry Walker Terrebonne (New Orleans)

Who is Running for Treasurer of Louisiana?

Republicans

John Fleming (Minden)

Scott McKnight (Baton Rouge)

Democrat

Dustin Granger (Lake Charles)

Who is Running for Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry of Louisiana?

Republican

Michael G. "Mike" Strain (Covington)

There are no challengers for the incumbent.

Who is Running for Commissioner of Insurance of Louisiana?

Republican

"Tim" Temple (Baton Rouge)

Democrat

R.D. "Rich" Weaver (Prairieville) WITHDREW

The General Election (or runoff election) will happen on Saturday, November 18th.