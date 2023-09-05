Louisiana Elections 2023 – What Will be on the Ballot for Voters in Lafayette Parish?
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Election Day is Tuesday, October 14th as voters across Louisiana will be going to the polls to make their choices on who should serve in a wide variety of positions.
In Lafayette Parish, voters will have their own local elections, in addition to the statewide elected positions.
Now, there are quite a few positions that went unopposed, four of them being for state Senate seats. The incumbent state senators who will not have to campaign for their respective seats are:
- Caleb Kleinpeter (Grosse Tete - 17th District)
- Gerald Bourdreaux (Lafayette - 24th District)
- Bob Hensgens (Gueydan - 26th District)
Meanwhile, current state represetnative Jean-Paul Coussan (Lafayette - 23rd District) has no competition as he moves up the political ladder.
Also running unopposed on ballots across Lafayette Parish will be the following incumbents:
- Representative Marcus Bryant (St. Martinville - 96th District)
- Sheriff Mark Garber (Broussard)
- Clerk of Court Louis Perret (Lafayette)
- Coroner Kenneth Odinet, Jr. (Lafayette)
- Parish Council Members Bryan Tabor (Breaux Bridge - District 1) and John Guilbeau (Lafayette - District 4)
- City Council Member Liz Webb Hebert (Lafayette - District 3)
- School Board District Member Britt Latiolais (Lafayette - District 4)
Now, let's get to the contested races happening across Lafayette Parish.
BESE District 7
Republicans
- Cathy S. Banks (Lake Charles)
- Kevin M. Berken (Jennings)
- Erick Knezek (Lafayette)
BESE District 8
Democrats
- Preston Castille (Baton Rouge)
- Dolores "DeeDee" Cormier-Zenon (Carencro)
State Senator 22nd Senatorial District
Republicans
- Hugh Andre (New Iberia)
- Blake Miguez (New Iberia)
Democrats
- Melinda Narcisse "Mel" Mitchell (St. Martinville)
- Phanat "PX" Xanamane (New Iberia)
Independent
- Dexter T. Lathan (New Iberia)
State Representative 31st Representative District
- Jonathan Goudeau (Lafayette)
- Troy Hebert (Lafayette)
State Representative 39th Representative District
Republican
- Julie Emerson (Carencro)
Democrat
- Mckinley James Jr. (Carencro)
State Representative 42nd Representative District
Republicans
- Chance Henry (Mermentau)
- Douglas J. "Doug" LaCombe (Egan)
State Representative 43rd Representative District
Republican
- "Josh" Carlson (Lafayette)
Democrat
- Ludwig Gelobter (Lafayette)
State Representative 44th Representative District
Democrats
- Tehmi Chassion (Lafayette)
- Patrick "Pat" Lewis (Lafayette)
- Ravis K. Martinez (Lafayette)
State Representative 45th Representative District
Republican
- Brach Myers (Lafayette)
Democrat
- Paul "Scott" LeBleu (Lafayette)
No Party
- Jupiter Leblanc (Lafayette)
State Representative 48th Representative District
Republican
- "Beau" Beaullieu (New Iberia)
Democrat
- David Levy (New Iberia)
State Representative 49th Representative District
Republicans
- Sanders "Sandy" Derise (Youngsville)
- David Eaton (Youngsville)
- Jacob Landry (Erath)
District Judge 15th Judicial District Court, ES 3, Div. L
- Cynthia Simon Spadoni (Youngsville)
- David Way (Lafayette)
Assessor
- Walter Campbell (Lafayette)
- Justin Centanni (Lafayette)
City-Parish Mayor-President
Republicans
Monique Blanco Boulet (Lafayette)
Josh Guillory (Lafayette)
Jan Swift (Lafayette)
Parish Council Member District 2
Republicans
- Sidney Morales (Lafayette)
- Donald E. Richard (Scott)
Parish Council Member District 3
Republicans
- Terry Hughes (Lafayette)
- Jeremy Monts (Youngsville)
- Kenneth "Ken" Stansbury (Youngsville)
Parish Council Member District 5
Democrats
- Clyde Gabriel (Lafayette)
- Abraham "AB" Rubin (Lafayette)
- Kerry Jamal Williams (Lafayette)
City Council Member District 1, City of Lafayette
Republican
- Melissa Matthieu-Robichaux (Lafayette)
Democrat
- Elroy Broussard (Lafayette)
Independents
- Rickey Hardy (Lafayette)
- Kristopher J. Harrison (Lafayette)
City Council Member District 2, City of Lafayette
Republicans
- Shelby Arabie (Lafayette)
- "Andy" Naquin (Lafayette)
City Council Member District 4, City of Lafayette
- Thomas Hooks (Lafayette)
- Julie LeBlanc (Lafayette)
City Council Member District 5, City of Lafayette
Democrats
- Kenneth Boudreaux (Lafayette)
- Nureaka Ross (Lafayette)
Council Member Division A, City of Youngsville
Republicans
- Shannon Bares (Youngsville)
- Ann Istre (Youngsville)
Member of School Board District 1
Republican
- David LeJeune (Scott)
- Mary Morrison (Scott)
Member of School Board District 2
Republican
- Chad Desormeaux (Carencro)
Democrat
- Stasia Herbert-McZeal (Carencro)
Member of School Board District 3
- Joshua Edmond (Lafayette)
- Emilie Lewis Duhon (Lafayette)
Member of School Board District 4
Democrats
- Michelle Living (Lafayette)
- Amy Trahan (Lafayette)
Member of School Board District 6
- Roddy Bergeron (Lafayette)
- Sam Taulli Jr. (Lafayette)
Member of School Board District 7
Republicans
- Kate Bailey Labue (Lafayette)
- Grant Quinlan (Broussard)
Member of School Board District 8
Republicans
- Holly Sanders (Lafayette)
- Hannah Smith Mason (Lafayette)
Member of School Board District 9
Republicans
- Linton Broussard Jr. (Youngsville)
- Jeremy Hidalgo (Youngsville)
- Brandon Rodrigue (Youngsville)
Let's take a look at the list of who is running for the statewide elected positions.
Who is Running for Governor of Louisiana?
Republicans
- Patrick Henry "Dat" Barthel (St. Rose)
- Xavier Ellis (Opelousas)
- Sharon W. Hewitt (Baton Rouge)
- "Xan" John (Lafayette)
- Jeff Landry (Broussard)
- Richard Nelson (Mandeville)
- John Schroder (Baton Rouge)
- Stephen "Wags" Waguespack (Abbeville)
Democrats
Independents
- Benjamin Barnes (Angola)
- Jeffery Istre (Kaplan)
- Hunter Lundy (Lake Charles)
- Frank Scurlock (Metairie)
No Party
- "Keitron" Gagnon (Metairie)
Who is Running for Lieutenant Governor of Louisiana?
Republicans
- Elbert "Pawpaw" Guillory (Opelousas)
- "Tami" Hotard (Madisonville)
- William "Billy" Nungesser (Metairie)
Democrat
- Willie Jones (New Orleans)
Independent
- Bruce Payton (Bush)
No Party
- Chester Pritchett (Roseland)
- Gary Rispone (Greenwell Springs)
Who is Running for Secretary of State of Louisiana?
Republicans
- Mike Francis (Crowley)
- Thomas J. Kennedy III (New Orleans)
- Nancy Landry (Baton Rouge)
- Clay Schexnayder (Sorrento)
- Brandon Trosclair (Gonzales)
Democrats
- "Gwen" Collins-Greenup (Baton Rouge)
- Arthur A. Morrell (New Orleans)
Other
- Amanda "Smith" Jennings (West Monroe)
Who is Running for Attorney General of Louisiana?
Republicans
- "Marty" Maley (Baton Rouge)
- "Liz" Baker Murrill (Baton Rouge)
- John Stefanski (Crowley)
Democrats
- Lindsey Cheek (New Orleans)
- Perry Walker Terrebonne (New Orleans)
Who is Running for Treasurer of Louisiana?
Republicans
- John Fleming (Minden)
- Scott McKnight (Baton Rouge)
Democrat
- Dustin Granger (Lake Charles)
Who is Running for Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry of Louisiana?
Republican
- Michael G. "Mike" Strain (Covington)
There are no challengers for the incumbent.
Who is Running for Commissioner of Insurance of Louisiana?
Republican
- "Tim" Temple (Baton Rouge)
Democrat
- R.D. "Rich" Weaver (Prairieville) WITHDREW
The General Election (or runoff election) will happen on Saturday, November 18th.