Louisiana Elections 2023 – What Will be on the Ballot for Voters in Lafayette Parish?

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Election Day is Tuesday, October 14th as voters across Louisiana will be going to the polls to make their choices on who should serve in a wide variety of positions.

In Lafayette Parish, voters will have their own local elections, in addition to the statewide elected positions.

Now, there are quite a few positions that went unopposed, four of them being for state Senate seats. The incumbent state senators who will not have to campaign for their respective seats are:

  • Caleb Kleinpeter (Grosse Tete - 17th District)
  • Gerald Bourdreaux (Lafayette - 24th District)
  • Bob Hensgens (Gueydan - 26th District)

Meanwhile, current state represetnative Jean-Paul Coussan (Lafayette - 23rd District) has no competition as he moves up the political ladder.

Also running unopposed on ballots across Lafayette Parish will be the following incumbents:

  • Representative Marcus Bryant (St. Martinville - 96th District)
  • Sheriff Mark Garber (Broussard)
  • Clerk of Court Louis Perret (Lafayette)
  • Coroner Kenneth Odinet, Jr. (Lafayette)
  • Parish Council Members Bryan Tabor (Breaux Bridge - District 1) and John Guilbeau (Lafayette - District 4)
  • City Council Member Liz Webb Hebert (Lafayette - District 3)
  • School Board District Member Britt Latiolais (Lafayette - District 4)

Now, let's get to the contested races happening across Lafayette Parish.

BESE District 7

Republicans

BESE District 8

Democrats

  • Preston Castille (Baton Rouge)
  • Dolores "DeeDee" Cormier-Zenon (Carencro)

State Senator 22nd Senatorial District

Republicans

  • Hugh Andre (New Iberia)
  • Blake Miguez (New Iberia)

Democrats

  • Melinda Narcisse "Mel" Mitchell (St. Martinville)
  • Phanat "PX" Xanamane (New Iberia)

Independent

  • Dexter T. Lathan (New Iberia)
State Representative 31st Representative District

Republicans
  • Jonathan Goudeau (Lafayette)
  • Troy Hebert (Lafayette)

State Representative 39th Representative District

Republican

  • Julie Emerson (Carencro)

Democrat 

  • Mckinley James Jr. (Carencro)

State Representative 42nd Representative District

Republicans

  • Chance Henry (Mermentau)
  • Douglas J. "Doug" LaCombe (Egan)

State Representative 43rd Representative District

Republican

  • "Josh" Carlson (Lafayette)

Democrat

  • Ludwig Gelobter (Lafayette)

State Representative 44th Representative District

Democrats

  • Tehmi Chassion (Lafayette)
  • Patrick "Pat" Lewis (Lafayette)
  • Ravis K. Martinez (Lafayette)

State Representative 45th Representative District

Republican

  • Brach Myers (Lafayette)

Democrat

  • Paul "Scott" LeBleu (Lafayette)

No Party

  • Jupiter Leblanc (Lafayette)

State Representative 48th Representative District

Republican

  • "Beau" Beaullieu (New Iberia)

Democrat 

  • David Levy (New Iberia)

State Representative 49th Representative District

Republicans

  • Sanders "Sandy" Derise (Youngsville)
  • David Eaton (Youngsville)
  • Jacob Landry (Erath)
District Judge 15th Judicial District Court, ES 3, Div. L

Republicans
  • Cynthia Simon Spadoni (Youngsville)
  • David Way (Lafayette)

Assessor

Republicans
  • Walter Campbell (Lafayette)
  • Justin Centanni (Lafayette)

City-Parish Mayor-President

Republicans

  • Monique Blanco Boulet (Lafayette)

  • Josh Guillory (Lafayette)

  • Jan Swift (Lafayette)

Parish Council Member District 2

Republicans

  • Sidney Morales (Lafayette)
  • Donald E. Richard (Scott)

Parish Council Member District 3

Republicans

  • Terry Hughes (Lafayette)
  • Jeremy Monts (Youngsville)
  • Kenneth "Ken" Stansbury (Youngsville)

Parish Council Member District 5

Democrats

  • Clyde Gabriel (Lafayette)
  • Abraham "AB" Rubin (Lafayette)
Independent
  • Kerry Jamal Williams (Lafayette)

City Council Member District 1, City of Lafayette

Republican

  • Melissa Matthieu-Robichaux (Lafayette)

Democrat

  • Elroy Broussard (Lafayette)

Independents

  •  Rickey Hardy (Lafayette)
  • Kristopher J. Harrison (Lafayette)

City Council Member District 2, City of Lafayette

Republicans

  • Shelby Arabie (Lafayette)
  • "Andy" Naquin (Lafayette)

City Council Member District 4, City of Lafayette

  • Thomas Hooks (Lafayette)
  • Julie LeBlanc (Lafayette)

City Council Member District 5, City of Lafayette

Democrats

  • Kenneth Boudreaux (Lafayette)
  • Nureaka Ross (Lafayette)

Council Member Division A, City of Youngsville

Republicans

  • Shannon Bares (Youngsville)
  • Ann Istre (Youngsville)
Member of School Board District 1

Republican

  • David LeJeune (Scott)
Democrat
  • Mary Morrison (Scott)

Member of School Board District 2

Republican

  • Chad Desormeaux (Carencro)

Democrat 

  • Stasia Herbert-McZeal (Carencro)

Member of School Board District 3

Democrats
  • Joshua Edmond (Lafayette)
  • Emilie Lewis Duhon (Lafayette)

Member of School Board District 4

Democrats

  • Michelle Living (Lafayette)
  • Amy Trahan (Lafayette)

Member of School Board District 6

Republican
  • Roddy Bergeron (Lafayette)
Independent
  • Sam Taulli Jr. (Lafayette)

Member of School Board District 7

Republicans

  • Kate Bailey Labue (Lafayette)
  • Grant Quinlan (Broussard)

Member of School Board District 8

Republicans

  • Holly Sanders (Lafayette)
  • Hannah Smith Mason (Lafayette)

Member of School Board District 9

Republicans

  • Linton Broussard Jr. (Youngsville)
  • Jeremy Hidalgo (Youngsville)
  • Brandon Rodrigue (Youngsville)

Let's take a look at the list of who is running for the statewide elected positions.

Who is Running for Governor of Louisiana?

Republicans

Democrats

  • Daniel M. "Danny" Cole (Trout)
  • Oscar "Omar" Dantzler Jr. (Hammond)
  • Shawn D. Wilson (Baton Rouge)

Independents

No Party 

  • "Keitron" Gagnon (Metairie)

Who is Running for Lieutenant Governor of Louisiana?

Republicans

  • Elbert "Pawpaw" Guillory (Opelousas)
  • "Tami" Hotard (Madisonville)
  • William "Billy" Nungesser (Metairie)

Democrat

Independent

No Party

Who is Running for Secretary of State of Louisiana?

Republicans

  • Mike Francis (Crowley)
  • Thomas J. Kennedy III (New Orleans)
  • Nancy Landry (Baton Rouge)
  • Clay Schexnayder (Sorrento)
  • Brandon Trosclair (Gonzales)

Democrats

  • "Gwen" Collins-Greenup (Baton Rouge)
  • Arthur A. Morrell (New Orleans)

Other

Who is Running for Attorney General of Louisiana?

Republicans

  • "Marty" Maley (Baton Rouge)
  • "Liz" Baker Murrill (Baton Rouge)
  • John Stefanski (Crowley)

Democrats

  • Lindsey Cheek (New Orleans)
  • Perry Walker Terrebonne (New Orleans)

Who is Running for Treasurer of Louisiana?

Republicans

  • John Fleming (Minden)
  • Scott McKnight (Baton Rouge)

Democrat

  • Dustin Granger (Lake Charles)

Who is Running for Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry of Louisiana?

Republican

There are no challengers for the incumbent.

Who is Running for Commissioner of Insurance of Louisiana?

Republican

  • "Tim" Temple (Baton Rouge)

Democrat

The General Election (or runoff election) will happen on Saturday, November 18th.

 

