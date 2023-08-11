BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) - Qualifying for the 2023 Elections is now over as candidates from across Louisiana put their names down to run for their respective positions.

Tuesday, October 14th will mark the Primary Election that day will either serve as a way to narrow a candidate list of more than two people or end races with only two candidates in them. The General Election (or runoff election) will happen on Saturday, November 18th.

Let's take a look at the list of who is running for the statewide elected positions.

Who is Running for Governor of Louisiana?

Republicans

Patrick Henry "Dat" Barthel (St. Rose)

Xavier Ellis (Opelousas)

Sharon W. Hewitt (Baton Rouge)

"Xan" John (Lafayette)

Jeff Landry (Broussard)

Richard Nelson (Mandeville)

John Schroder (Baton Rouge)

Stephen "Wags" Waguespack (Abbeville)

Democrats

Daniel M. "Danny" Cole (Trout)

Oscar "Omar" Dantzler Jr. (Hammond)

Shawn D. Wilson (Baton Rouge)

Independents

Benjamin Barnes (Angola)

Jeffery Istre (Kaplan)

Hunter Lundy (Lake Charles)

Frank Scurlock (Metairie)

No Party

"Keitron" Gagnon (Metairie)

Who is Running for Lieutenant Governor of Louisiana?

Republicans

Elbert "Pawpaw" Guillory (Opelousas)

"Tami" Hotard ( Madisonville

William "Billy" Nungesser (Metairie)

Democrat

Willie Jones (New Orleans)

Independent

Bruce Payton (Bush)

No Party

Chester Pritchett (Roseland)

Gary Rispone (Greenwell Springs)

Who is Running for Secretary of State of Louisiana?

Republicans

Mike Francis (Crowley)

Thomas J. Kennedy III (New Orleans)

Nancy Landry (Baton Rouge)

Clay Schexnayder (Sorrento)

Brandon Trosclair (Gonzales)

Democrats

"Gwen" Collins-Greenup (Baton Rouge)

Arthur A. Morrell (New Orleans)

Other

Amanda "Smith" Jennings (West Monroe)

Who is Running for Attorney General of Louisiana?

Republicans

"Marty" Maley (Baton Rouge)

"Liz" Baker Murrill (Baton Rouge)

John Stefanski (Crowley)

Democrats

Lindsey Cheek (New Orleans)

Perry Walker Terrebonne (New Orleans)

Who is Running for Treasurer of Louisiana?

Republicans

John Fleming (Minden)

Scott McKnight (Baton Rouge)

Democrat

Dustin Granger (Lake Charles)

Who is Running for Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry of Louisiana?

Republican

Michael G. "Mike" Strain (Covington)

There are no challengers for the incumbent.

Who is Running for Commissioner of Insurance of Louisiana?

Republican

"Tim" Temple (Baton Rouge)

Democrat

R.D. "Rich" Weaver (Prairieville)