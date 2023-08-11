Louisiana Elections 2023 – Who is Running for Statewide Elected Positions?
BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) - Qualifying for the 2023 Elections is now over as candidates from across Louisiana put their names down to run for their respective positions.
Get our free mobile app
Tuesday, October 14th will mark the Primary Election that day will either serve as a way to narrow a candidate list of more than two people or end races with only two candidates in them. The General Election (or runoff election) will happen on Saturday, November 18th.
Let's take a look at the list of who is running for the statewide elected positions.
Who is Running for Governor of Louisiana?
Republicans
- Patrick Henry "Dat" Barthel (St. Rose)
- Xavier Ellis (Opelousas)
- Sharon W. Hewitt (Baton Rouge)
- "Xan" John (Lafayette)
- Jeff Landry (Broussard)
- Richard Nelson (Mandeville)
- John Schroder (Baton Rouge)
- Stephen "Wags" Waguespack (Abbeville)
Democrats
Independents
- Benjamin Barnes (Angola)
- Jeffery Istre (Kaplan)
- Hunter Lundy (Lake Charles)
- Frank Scurlock (Metairie)
No Party
- "Keitron" Gagnon (Metairie)
Who is Running for Lieutenant Governor of Louisiana?
Republicans
- Elbert "Pawpaw" Guillory (Opelousas)
- "Tami" Hotard (Madisonville)
- William "Billy" Nungesser (Metairie)
Democrat
- Willie Jones (New Orleans)
Independent
- Bruce Payton (Bush)
No Party
- Chester Pritchett (Roseland)
- Gary Rispone (Greenwell Springs)
Who is Running for Secretary of State of Louisiana?
Republicans
- Mike Francis (Crowley)
- Thomas J. Kennedy III (New Orleans)
- Nancy Landry (Baton Rouge)
- Clay Schexnayder (Sorrento)
- Brandon Trosclair (Gonzales)
Democrats
- "Gwen" Collins-Greenup (Baton Rouge)
- Arthur A. Morrell (New Orleans)
Other
- Amanda "Smith" Jennings (West Monroe)
Who is Running for Attorney General of Louisiana?
Republicans
- "Marty" Maley (Baton Rouge)
- "Liz" Baker Murrill (Baton Rouge)
- John Stefanski (Crowley)
Democrats
- Lindsey Cheek (New Orleans)
- Perry Walker Terrebonne (New Orleans)
Who is Running for Treasurer of Louisiana?
Republicans
- John Fleming (Minden)
- Scott McKnight (Baton Rouge)
Democrat
- Dustin Granger (Lake Charles)
Who is Running for Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry of Louisiana?
Republican
- Michael G. "Mike" Strain (Covington)
There are no challengers for the incumbent.
Who is Running for Commissioner of Insurance of Louisiana?
Republican
- "Tim" Temple (Baton Rouge)
Democrat
- R.D. "Rich" Weaver (Prairieville)