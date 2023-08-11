Louisiana Elections 2023 &#8211; Who is Running for Statewide Elected Positions?

Louisiana Elections 2023 – Who is Running for Statewide Elected Positions?

Mario Tama/Getty Images

BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) - Qualifying for the 2023 Elections is now over as candidates from across Louisiana put their names down to run for their respective positions.

Get our free mobile app

Tuesday, October 14th will mark the Primary Election that day will either serve as a way to narrow a candidate list of more than two people or end races with only two candidates in them. The General Election (or runoff election) will happen on Saturday, November 18th.

Let's take a look at the list of who is running for the statewide elected positions.

Louisiana Governor's Mansion, Wikipedia Commons
loading...

Who is Running for Governor of Louisiana?

Republicans

Democrats

  • Daniel M. "Danny" Cole (Trout)
  • Oscar "Omar" Dantzler Jr. (Hammond)
  • Shawn D. Wilson (Baton Rouge)

Independents

No Party 

  • "Keitron" Gagnon (Metairie)

Who is Running for Lieutenant Governor of Louisiana?

Republicans

  • Elbert "Pawpaw" Guillory (Opelousas)
  • "Tami" Hotard (Madisonville)
  • William "Billy" Nungesser (Metairie)

Democrat

Independent

No Party

Who is Running for Secretary of State of Louisiana?

Republicans

  • Mike Francis (Crowley)
  • Thomas J. Kennedy III (New Orleans)
  • Nancy Landry (Baton Rouge)
  • Clay Schexnayder (Sorrento)
  • Brandon Trosclair (Gonzales)

Democrats

  • "Gwen" Collins-Greenup (Baton Rouge)
  • Arthur A. Morrell (New Orleans)

Other

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images
loading...

Who is Running for Attorney General of Louisiana?

Republicans

  • "Marty" Maley (Baton Rouge)
  • "Liz" Baker Murrill (Baton Rouge)
  • John Stefanski (Crowley)

Democrats

  • Lindsey Cheek (New Orleans)
  • Perry Walker Terrebonne (New Orleans)

Who is Running for Treasurer of Louisiana?

Republicans

  • John Fleming (Minden)
  • Scott McKnight (Baton Rouge)

Democrat

  • Dustin Granger (Lake Charles)

Who is Running for Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry of Louisiana?

Republican

There are no challengers for the incumbent.

Who is Running for Commissioner of Insurance of Louisiana?

Republican

  • "Tim" Temple (Baton Rouge)

Democrat

Louisiana's Biggest Political Scandals

Filed Under: Election 2023
Categories: Local News, State News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From News Talk 96.5 KPEL