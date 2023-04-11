Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin Won’t Seek Re-election This Fall

BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) - Kyle Ardoin, who has been Louisiana's Secretary of State since 2018, announced on Tuesday that he would not be seeking re-election in 2023 due to health concerns, according to The Daily Advertiser.

The decision will leave the seat open, and there are already multiple candidates looking to take the job.

Ardoin, who was first appointed to the job after the sudden resignation of former Secretary of State Tom Schedler, handily a special election to secure the seat and then won re-election the following year.

There are currently two candidates in the race for Secretary of State. One is Republican businessman Brandon Trosclair and the other is a Republican member of the Louisiana Public Service Commission, Mike Francis. They had already announced they intend to run for the job before Ardoin's announcement.

Republican House Speaker Clay Schexnayder is expected to run for the job, as well. He had previously considered running for Lt. Governor when the current man in that spot, Billy Nungesser, was preparing a gubernatorial run he has since abandoned.

The full statement from Ardoin can be read below.

Full Statement

"For the last five years, I have had the blessing of serving as Louisiana’s 44th secretary of state," he said. "In that time, we have faced unprecedented challenges including major hurricanes, a global pandemic, and lies about our election processes and procedures. Through it all, I have been able to witness the unyielding dedication of election staff across the state who worked countless late nights and weekends, sometimes putting their own needs on hold, to deliver democracy to the people of Louisiana. I could not be prouder of their work, and being tasked with leading these individuals has been the honor of a lifetime.

"I trust that the next Secretary of State will be able to build off of the accomplishments we have achieved in the last five years, including widespread recognition from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, the Heritage Foundation, and the Electoral Integrity Project for our election integrity measures.

"I hope that Louisianans of all political persuasions will stand against the pervasive lies that have eroded trust in our elections by using conspiracies so far-fetched that they belong in a work of fiction. The vast majority of Louisiana’s voters know that our elections are secure and accurate, and it is shameful and outright dangerous that a small minority of vocal individuals have chosen to denigrate the hard work of our election staff and spread unproven falsehoods."

"I am thankful for the tireless work of my staff over these last five years, and for the love and support of my family through the many challenges we have faced. I look forward to continuing to serve the people of Louisiana through the remainder of my term.”

