Louisiana Falls To Texas State In A Close One 68-72

The Ragin Cajuns were on a road trip this week, falling in both games. The Cajuns played Texas State Saturday afternoon and lost 68-72.

This was one barn burner of a game. The Cajuns came out slow at the beginning of the 1st half; however, they picked up the intensity towards halftime thus tying the game going into the half 32-32. The 2nd half was back and forth between Louisiana and Texas State. At one point in the game Lousiana lead by 12. However, it wasn't enough to overcome Texas State as Texas State won the 2nd half 40-36.

Jordan Brown was the Cajuns' high point scorer with a double-double scoring 18 points & securing 16 rebounds. Kobe Julien was the next highest scorer with 17 points; however, it should be noted that Julien went a tad cold to finish the game as he missed his final 5 shots.

The Cajuns will need to cut down on their turnovers as they are returning home for the next 4 games. Against Texas State, the Cajuns had 20 turnovers. If they want to win these close battles that number has to be reduced dramatically. But the Cajuns did play hard on the defensive end for the majority of the game securing 7 steals and 2 blocks.

The next time the Cajuns will be on the hardwood is this upcoming Thursday, January 20th at 7:00 PM.