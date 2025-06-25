PRAIRIEVILLE (KPEL) —One Louisiana family is currently living in an unimaginable situation with little to no sign of help or answers.

Lauren Diedrich and her family's vacation was initially supposed to be a couple of weeks, but now she tells WBRZ they have been stuck in Israel since March.

With the ongoing war between Israel and Iran, being stuck overseas is less than ideal. The Diedrich family has been hiding in a shelter for the past twelve days while missiles fly overhead at all hours of the night into the early morning hours.

You get woken up at 3 a.m., at 5 a.m. and all you can do is pray and watch

Despite multiple attempts to contact elected officials in the United States, the Diedrich family has not received any confirmation of help being on the way. Lauren Diedrich was told the Embassy was closed and that at this time, there is nothing that can be done.

All we’ve gotten is emails that say I cannot help you at this time, and they closed the Embassy," Diedrich said. "It’s really crazy and unheard of. I didn’t think that they would have taken this long and really no help at all

Now, after months, the Prairieville family is trying not to lose hope, even though the days are growing long and they are tired of so much uncertainty.

I don’t know how much longer a person can go through that. The hours are long, the days are long.

While Diedrich served in Iraq and is technically trained for situations like these, she wasn't prepared to face this outside of the military, especially since there is nothing she can do now.

You’re protected much more than a regular person so now it’s much more scary just watching it and you really can’t do anything about it

Now they wait and hope to hear good news and details on when they will be able to return to the States and their home in Louisiana.