Louisiana Festival Holding Contest for Poster Design

If you're a designer, or even if you're not, you can take a stab at winning the contest to design the poster for this year's event at a prominent Louisiana festival.

Despite Oil Spill, Coastal LA Celebrates Annual Shrimp & Petroleum Festival Getty Images loading...

The Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival, one of Louisiana's oldest chartered harvest festivals, held every Labor Day weekend in Morgan City, is looking for its next poster design. They are taking entries through June 20th.

What Does the Winner Get?

The contest is open to contestants throughout the state, with the winner's design to be featured as the 2022 poster design for the festival.

The winner will also receive $500 cash.

There are a few ways to go about getting more info for the contest. You can reach out to the above websites, going here, you can call (985) 385-0703 or email info@shrimpandpetroleum.org.

When is the Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival?

The Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival will be held on Labor Day Weekend, September 1, 2022 through September 5, 2022.

This event features the historic Blessing of the Fleet, the Music Stage, the Cajun Culinary Classic as well as the always spectacular “Fireworks on the River”, to name a few. The festival hosts many other family-oriented events during Labor Day Weekend, and is free of charge.

This particular festival has been chosen several times as a “Top 20 Event” by the Southeast Tourism Society, a “Top 100 Event” In North America by the American Bus Association, and as “The Most Outstanding Festival” in Division III. (attendance of 50,000+) by the Louisiana Association of Fairs & Festivals.