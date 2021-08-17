Shrimp & Petroleum Festival Cancels for 2021

Here we go again. It seems like every day we are hearing about more and more annual events here in Louisiana that are being canceled due to concerns over COVID. It feels like 2020 all over again. Except that this time we have vaccines and a way to prevent the spread of this horrid virus, and some people are choosing not to take it, for whatever reason. It's really frustrating on so many levels. Yes, we are going to miss the fun. But more importantly, the impact economically is a blow that some might not recover from again, especially if something has been canceled for the second year in a row.

On Monday, August 16, organizers of the Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival issued a press release stating that they would be canceling their festival again in 2021. They stated, via St Mary Now "This decision was not made lightly, and it was made after multiple conversations with the Louisiana Department of Health, local physicians, our regional hospitals, and the community. After much deliberation of the benefits and risks of having this year’s 86th Festival celebration, the Festival Board has decided to cancel this year’s events."

The popular Morgan City festival is traditionally held on Labor Day weekend and is the oldest harvest festival in Louisiana. And even though events like Morgan City's Fourth of July celebration at Lake End Park, the Bayou BBQ Bash, and the Battle on the Bayou boat races went on without a problem earlier in the summer, festival organizers were not willing to take a chance with huge crowds at this year's festival. The music lineup was released on August 3, so it's even more difficult to cancel the event, which would have celebrated its 86th year in a couple of weeks. Here's hoping we have a better 2022, y'all.