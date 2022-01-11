Louisiana Finishes #16 in Final AP College Football Rankings

The Georgia Bulldogs captured its first national championship last night since the 1980 season with a 33-18 victory over Alabama.

As a result, the Bulldogs, of course, captured the No. 1 spot in the final AP Top 25 rankings. But many fans of a certain university in Lafayette were interested to see where the Vermilion and White ended up.

Well, the rankings are officially out and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (13-1) wrap up the season at #16 in the AP Poll. That's actually one notch lower than last year's 10-1 team finished, but still nothing to be disappointed about.

The Ragin' Cajuns lost their season opener at Texas then reeled off 13 straight wins. That winning streak is currently the longest in the country.

The then-Billy Napier led Cajuns also finished undefeated in conferenceplay and won its first ever outright Sun Belt Conference championship.

As we now know, Napier has moved on to take the Florida Gators head coaching job while Michael Desormeaux was promoted from within to take over the UL head coaching duties.

Coach Des (as he's affectionately called) has a tall task ahead of him to replicate the success of Napier as he will have a new starting quarterback next year and will have to replace several key starters who have either transferred or are currently in the transfer portal.

Nonetheless, it was a banner 2021 season for Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns and one that all Cajuns fans should be very proud of.

Below is the final AP Top 25. First-place votes are in parentheses:

Georgia (14-1) 1,525 (61) Alabama (13-2) 1,464 Michigan (12-2) 1,361 Cincinnati (13-1) 1,349 Baylor (12-2) 1,259 Ohio State (11-2) 1,247 Oklahoma State (12-2) 1,177 Notre Dame (11-2) 1,039 Michigan State (11-2) 1,026 Oklahoma (11-2) 966 Ole Miss (10-3) 926 Utah (10-4) 851 Pittsburgh (11-3) 741 Clemson (10-3) 538 Wake Forest (11-3) 533 Louisiana (13-1) 517 Houston (12-2) 513 Kentucky (10-3) 446 BYU (10-3) 435 NC State (9-3) 382 Arkansas (9-4) 371 Oregon (10-4) 364 Iowa (10-4) 171 Utah State (11-3) 163 San Diego State (12-2) 137

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 115, Wisconsin 97, Minnesota 47, Purdue 44, UTSA 9, Army 6, Fresno State 2, Coastal Carolina 2, Air Force 1, UAB 1