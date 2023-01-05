The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football program is fresh off an up-and-down 2022 season which saw first-year head coach Michael Desormeaux's squad end with a 6-7 record.

The season wrapped up with a tough 23-16 loss to the Houston Cougars in the 2022 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in Shreveport.

But, we all know that as soon as one season ends, preparations begin for the next one. And Coach Desormeaux and his staff have hit the ground running with Early Signing Day and the continuous improvement of the roster.

While that is going on, today, the Sun Belt Conference released UL's home and away opponents for the 2023 season.

Coming to Cajun Field next season will be Georgia State, Southern Miss, Texas State and ULM.

The Ragin' Cajuns will hit the road to square off against Arkansas State, Old Dominion, South Alabama and Troy.

(Yeah, we knew you'd catch that UL is not playing either Coastal Carolina or Appalachian State, which is a bummer.)

The complete 2023 Sun Belt football schedule, including actual dates, will be released no later than March 1, 2023.

Adding in the previously announced non-conference games, here is what next year's schedule will somewhat look like:

2023 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Football Schedule

Sept. 2 - Northwestern State

Sept. 16 - at UAB

Sept. 30 - at Minnesota

Oct. 14 - New Mexico State

SBC Home: Georgia State, Southern Miss, Texas State, ULM

SBC Away: Arkansas State, Old Dominion, South Alabama, Troy