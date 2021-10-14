UL Ragin’ Cajuns Release 2022 Baseball Schedule

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns baseball team released its 2022 schedule today and it is solid, featuring 16 teams that competed in NCAA postseason play last season.

Some of the highlights include three-game home series against UC Irvine, Houston and Southern Miss along with a tournament in Round Rock, Texas and a trip to Baton Rouge to face the LSU Tigers.

The Cajuns finished the 2021 season 32-23 and claimed the Sun Belt Conference West Division title under head coach Matt Deggs. However, UL did miss out on postseason play.

The season begins on Friday, February 18 with a three-game series against the UC-Irvine Anteaters at M.L. "Tigue" Moore Field at Russo Park.

The second weekend the Cajuns face some top-notch competition as they will participate in the Round Rock Classic where they'll face 2021 College World Series participant Stanford, as well as Indiana and Arkansas.

The Cajuns also travel on Tuesday, April 19 and go to Houston for two games to play at Rice on May 10-11.

The Sun Belt Conference schedule kicks off at Troy on March 18-20 and the first home conference series is slated for March 25-27 against South Alabama.

The Sun Belt Conference Tournament is set for May 24-30 in Montgomery, Alabama.

2022 UL Ragin' Cajuns Baseball Schedule

Feb 18 - UC Irvine, 6:00 pm

Feb 19 - UC Irvine, 2:00 pm

Feb 20 - UC Irvine, 1:00 pm

Feb 22 - Southeastern, 6:00 pm

Feb 25 - Stanford, 1:00 pm (Round Rock Classic)

Feb 26 - Indiana, 12:00 pm (Round Rock Classic)

Feb 27 - Arkansas, 6:00 pm (Round Rock Classic)

Mar 1 - @ Northwestern St., 6:00 pm

Mar 2 - Northwestern St., 6:00 pm

Mar 4 - Southern Mississippi, 6:00 pm

Mar 5 - Southern Mississippi, 2:00 pm

Mar 6 - Southern Mississippi, 1:00 pm

Mar 8 - @ Louisiana Tech, 6:00 pm

Mar 9 - @ New Orleans, 6:30 pm

Mar 11 - Houston, 6:00 pm

Mar 12 - Houston, 2:00 pm

Mar 13 - Houston, 1:00 pm

Mar 16 - @ McNeese, 6:00 pm

Mar 18 - @ Troy, 6:00 pm

Mar 19 - @ Troy, 2:00 pm

Mar 20 - @ Troy, 1:00 pm

Mar 22 - @ Nicholls, 6:30 pm

Mar 25 - South Alabama, 6:00 pm

Mar 26 - South Alabama, 2:00 pm

Mar 27 - South Alabama, 1:00 pm

Mar 29 - Southeastern, 6:00 pm

Apr 1 - Georgia Southern, 6:00 pm

Apr 2 - Georgia Southern, 4:00 pm

Apr 3 - Georgia Southern, 1:00 pm

Apr 5 - @ Louisiana Tech, 6:00 pm

Apr 8 - @ Arkansas State, 6:00 pm

Apr 9 - @ Arkansas State, 6:00 pm

Apr 10 - @ Arkansas State, 1:00 pm

Apr 12 - McNeeses, 6:00 pm

Apr 14 - ULM, 6:00 pm

Apr 15 - ULM, 6:00 pm

Apr 16 - ULM, 4:00 pm

Apr 19 - @ LSU, 6:30 pm (Wally Pontiff Classic)

Apr 22 - @ Georgia State, 5:00 pm

Apr 23 - @ Georgia State, 2:00 pm

Apr 24 - @ Georgia State, 10:00 am

Apr 29 - @ Appalachian St., 5:00 pm

Apr 30 - @ Appalachian St., 2:00 pm

May 1 - @ Appalachian St., 5:00 pm

May 6 - UT Arlington, 6:00 pm

May 7 - UT Arlington, 4:00 pm

May 8 - UT Arlington, 1:00 pm

May 10 - @ Rice, 6:30 pm

May 11 - @ Rice 6:30 pm

May 13 - @ Texas State, 6:00 pm

May 14 - @ Texas State, 2:30 pm

May 15 - @ Texas State, 1:00 pm

May 17 - Nicholls, 6:00 pm

May 19 - Little Rock, 6:00 pm

May 20 - Little Rock, 6:00 pm

May 21 - Little Rock, 4:00 pm

May 24-30 - Sun Belt Conference Tournament