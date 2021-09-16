LSU Baseball Announces 2022 Schedule
The LSU Tigers baseball team has a lot to be excited about heading into the 2022 season. A new head coach, a slew of highly touted new players, and now, we know who they'll be playing.
The program announced yesterday its 2022 schedule.
The 56 game schedule kicks off on Friday, February 18 when the Tigers host Maine in a three-game series at Alex Box Stadium.
It will also be the first game in purple and gold for Jay Johnson, who was named the Tigers' head coach in June after leading Arizona to a berth in the College World Series.
The non-conference schedule is also highlighted by a trip to Minute Maid Park in Houston for the annual Shriners Hospital for Children College Classic. This will be LSU's fourth appearance in the event since 2015. They'll face Oklahoma on Friday, March 4 at 3:00 pm; Texas on Saturday, March 5 at 7:00 pm; and Baylor on Sunday, March 6 at 7:00 pm.
LSU will play nearly half of its regular-season games against teams that participated in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.
SEC conference play begins with a home series against Texas A&M on March 18.
Additionally, the Tigers will play two fall exhibition games at home against UNO on Sunday, November 7 and against UL on Sunday, November 14.
Below is the complete 2022 LSU baseball schedule. (Times will be determined in the coming months after TV schedules and team travel arrangements are finalized):
February 18 - vs Maine
February 19 - vs Maine
February 20 - vs Maine
February 23 - at Louisiana Tech
February 25 - vs Towson
February 26 - vs Southern
February 27 - vs Towson
February 27 - vs Southern
March 2 - vs New Orleans
March 4 - vs Oklahoma (Minute Maid Park in Houston)
March 5 - vs Texas (Minute Maid Park in Houston)
March 6 - vs Baylor (Minute Maid Park in Houston)
March 8 - vs McNeese
March 11 - vs Bethune-Cookman
March 12 - vs Bethune-Cookman
March 13 - vs Bethune-Cookman
March 15 - vs Tulane
March 18 - vs Texas A&M
March 19 - vs Texas A&M
March 20 - vs Texas A&M
March 22 - vs Louisiana Tech
March 25 - at Florida
March 26 - at Florida
March 27 - at Florida
March 29 - vs ULM
April 1 - vs Auburn
April 2 - vs Auburn
April 3 - vs Auburn
April 5 - vs Grambling
April 8 - at Mississippi State
April 9 - at Mississippi State
April 10 - at Mississippi State
April 12 - vs Lamar
April 14 - at Arkansas
April 15 - at Arkansas
April 16 - at Arkansas
April 19 - vs UL
April 22 - vs Missouri
April 23 - vs Missouri
April 24 - vs Missouri
April 26 - vs Opponent TBD
April 29 - vs Georgia
April 30 - vs Georgia
May 1 - vs Georgia
May 3 - vs Nicholls
May 6 - at Alabama
May 7 - at Alabama
May 8 - at Alabama
May 10 - vs Southeastern Louisiana
May 13 - vs Ole Miss
May 14 - Ole Miss
May 15 - Ole Miss
May 17 - vs Northwestern State
May 19 - at Vanderbilt
May 20 - at Vanderbilt
May 21 - at Vanderbilt
May 24-29 - SEC Tournament
June 3-6 - NCAA Regional
June 10-13 - NCAA Super Regional
June 17-27 - College World Series
