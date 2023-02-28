Louisiana Goodwill Stores Will Not Accept These Items for Donation

Donating to charitable organizations like Goodwill is always a great idea. However, are there certain items you can't donate? Yep, there certainly are...

Cleaning out closets, spring cleaning around the house, or finally organizing and cleaning out the garage...to do all of these the right way requires getting rid of some things.

If the items you've decided to get rid of are in good shape and could be things other people might want, donating these things to a charitable organization such as Goodwill is always the right move.

The things you donate allow Goodwill to provide jobs and other developmental programs to the Lafayette and Acadiana communities.

In case you didn't know, you also get a receipt when you donate things to Goodwill that you can use for tax deductions.

It's a win-win.

However, donating to Goodwill should never be considered a way "to get rid of your junk".

Goodwill isn't a landfill. If it can help someone, please donate it. If it's junk, please throw it away.

But, what if you've got a few things that aren't necessarily junk but you're not sure if you can donate them?

Below is a list of items Louisiana Goodwill drop-off locations will not accept.

1) Live Ammunition

2) Guns and Firearms of Any Kind

3) Broken Refrigerators

4) Used Tires

5) Older Bulb Televisions - TV sets containing cathode ray or picture tubes

6) Broken Air Conditioners or Any Item That Contains Freon

7) Any Hazardous Liquid or Paint

8) New or Used Syringes

9) Mattresses and/or Box Springs

10) Oxegen Tanks

11) Wet or Soiled Clothing - If you're going to donate clothes to Goodwill, please make sure it's dry and clean.