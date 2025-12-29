BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL-FM) - A few months back, Louisiana legislators passed a new hands-free law that bars drivers from physically holding their phones while operating a vehicle. Soon, that legislation will go into full effect.

The law went into effect on August 1, 2025; however, only warnings would be given until the new year. Those warnings will soon turn into citations and fines.

When the Hands-Free Law Is Enforced

House Bill 519 basically makes it illegal to physically hold a cell phone for any use while driving, including talking, texting, or using social media, with exceptions for lawfully stopped vehicles or hands-free use like Bluetooth, speakerphone, or mounted GPS.

Drivers must use hands-free technology for calls and navigation. Dialing 911 for emergencies and emergency responders are exempt from this law.

What the Law Prohibits While Driving

To sum up what's prohibited and permitted, here you go:

What's Prohibited

Holding your phone to talk, text, scroll, or watch videos

Any physical interaction with the phone while the vehicle is in motion

Permitted Uses (Hands-Free Only)

Voice calls via Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, or dashboard mounts

Navigation (GPS) using mounted devices or hands-free apps

Emergency calls to report accidents or request services

Fines and Penalties Drivers Could Face

Citations and fines will begin on January 1, 2026, with higher penalties in school and construction zones or following a crash. Fines start at $100 and go up to $250 if the infraction occurs in a school zone.

Why Louisiana Passed the Hands-Free Law

The reason behind this new law is simply that it reduces distracted driving, a major cause of crashes. Additionally, it allows for easier evidence collection (phone records) in accident cases.

To read the complete hands-free bill (HB 519), click here.