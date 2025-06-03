Louisiana Home Raided After Fugitive Antoine Massey Posts Viral Videos Pleading for Help

Authorities in New Orleans raided a home believed to be the filming location of now-viral videos posted by fugitive Antoine Massey, an escaped inmate who took to social media to plead for help while on the run.

The videos, posted to Instagram and since deleted, featured a man who closely resembles Massey, with the same facial tattoos, appearing to beg for assistance from public figures like Donald Trump and Lil Wayne.

The video’s kitchen backdrop was recognized by relatives, who alerted authorities to its location.

Fugitive Not Found, But Clues Left Behind

Despite the tip leading to a swift law enforcement response Monday night, Massey was not at the residence. However, officers did find clothing believed to be worn in the videos, suggesting Massey had been there at some point. The ownership of the home remains unclear.

The escape occurred on May 16 when 10 inmates broke free from the Orleans Parish jail in a brazen breakout involving faulty cell locks, a removed toilet, and a crawlspace through cut bars. Eight of the escapees have since been captured. Only Massey and convicted murderer Derrick Groves remain at large.

Public Reaction and Online Jokes

Social media lit up following the raid, with many mocking the fact that Massey had clearly moved on long before the raid. “He left before he posted it,” joked one Facebook user. Another said, “They thought he was still there?” while some noted the suspiciously familiar kitchen decor seen in the video: “They knew whose auntie’s kitchen that was.”

One user summed it up by stating: “That man playing chess, not checkers.”

Background on Massey

Despite the jokes, Massey, 32, was jailed on multiple serious charges in Orleans and St. Tammany Parishes, including rape, kidnapping, domestic abuse by strangulation, and violating a protective order. Authorities say the woman he was allegedly involved with has since been arrested for obstruction after reportedly knowing about the escape in advance.

Massey claims he was “let out” and insists he is innocent. Law enforcement is urging him to surrender, with Sheriff Susan Hutson stating, “Cooperating with law enforcement is in his best interest.”

Meanwhile, the manhunt continues as tips, technology, and a public that’s watching every update like a Netflix crime doc in real-time continue to be the driving force behind the search.