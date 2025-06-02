(New Orleans, Louisiana) - The hunt for the last two New Orleans escapees is going into its third week, and now one of the remaining escapees has posted a message on Instagram

Antoine Massey, one of the last two escapees still on the run, posted a message on Instagram under the account @_007chucky.

In the viral video message, Massey says on camera that he was let out of jail in New Orleans, and pleads his case and denies allegations related to his arrest and escape.

Sterling Williams, who worked at the Orleans Parish jail, was arrested for allegedly assisting the escapees in their escape. He told authorities that he was threatened by the inmates, which Massey denies in the video.

A $50,000 reward is now being offered to anyone who leads authorities to the final two escapees.

Since the video message went viral on social media, the message and video from the account have been deleted.

However, after a quick search on X, the video has been posted by someone who recorded it while it was still available on Instagram.