LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — If you rent a home or apartment in Louisiana, you’ve probably wondered whether your landlord can just walk in whenever they want. There’s no simple yes-or-no answer. Louisiana doesn’t have a standalone statute that tells landlords when they can enter, how much notice they have to give, or what time of day is acceptable.

Most other states spell out specific rules for landlord entry. Louisiana doesn’t, and a lot of tenants don’t realize that until there’s a problem.

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Does Louisiana Have a Landlord Entry Law?

No. Louisiana has no “right to entry” statute on the books. The state doesn’t require landlords to give 24 hours’ notice, 48 hours’ notice, or any specific notice period before entering a rental property. There’s no law restricting entry to certain hours of the day, either.

That makes Louisiana one of the most landlord-friendly states in the country when it comes to property access.

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But tenants aren’t without protections. They just come from a different part of the law.

What Protections Do Louisiana Tenants Have?

The main legal protection for Louisiana renters is Louisiana Civil Code Article 2682. It lists three obligations every landlord owes a tenant: deliver the property, maintain it in suitable condition, and protect the tenant’s peaceful possession for the entire lease term.

The peaceful possession piece is the one that matters most here. Louisiana courts have treated it as a matter of public policy that can’t be waived, even if the lease says otherwise. A Louisiana appellate court ruling in Entergy Louisiana, Inc. v. Kennedy confirmed that a landlord who interferes with a tenant’s peaceful possession is on the hook for damages, and the tenant’s obligation to pay rent can stop entirely if that right is violated.

Civil Code Article 2700 goes further. It says the landlord warrants the tenant’s peaceful possession against disturbances. In residential leases, that warranty covers disturbances caused by anyone the landlord has given access to the property or who occupies adjacent property belonging to the landlord.

So while there’s no checkbox law that says “give 24 hours’ notice,” landlords still can’t barge into a rental unit whenever they feel like it.

When Can a Landlord Legally Enter in Louisiana?

Because Louisiana law doesn’t spell out specific scenarios, courts look at whether the landlord acted reasonably. Landlords can generally enter for purposes connected to the rental agreement. That includes:

Repairs and maintenance. Civil Code Article 2693 gives landlords the right to make repairs that can’t wait until the end of the lease, even if it causes the tenant some inconvenience. Tenants are also required to allow the landlord reasonable access for repairs. If the tenant is the one who asked for the repair, that request doubles as consent for the landlord to come in.

Emergencies. Landlords can enter without notice when there’s an immediate threat to life or property. That includes fires, gas leaks, burst pipes, flooding, or structural damage that could endanger anyone in the building. The landlord should still try to notify the tenant as soon as possible after the emergency entry.

Lease-permitted entry. Most written leases in Louisiana include a clause that spells out when and how the landlord can enter for things like inspections, showings to prospective tenants, or routine maintenance. Because state law is silent on the specifics, the lease typically controls in this area. Read your lease before you sign it.

Move-out inspections. When a tenant is leaving, the landlord generally has the right to inspect the property to assess any damage that might affect the security deposit return.

What Can’t a Landlord Do?

Even without a detailed entry statute, Louisiana law sets hard limits in several areas.

Landlords can’t destroy a tenant’s peaceful possession. Entry that’s excessive, harassing, or done at unreasonable times can violate the peaceful possession guarantee. Courts decide these situations case by case, looking at whether the landlord’s conduct was reasonable.

A Louisiana appeals court case, Carvajal v. Levy, established that it’s not automatically unreasonable for a landlord to enter without notice when fulfilling a legal duty like making repairs. But the entry still has to be done in a reasonable way.

Landlords can’t change the locks on a tenant. If a landlord swaps the locks without going through the courts, Louisiana treats that as an illegal self-help eviction. Tenants, on the other hand, can change their own locks as long as they give the landlord new keys so the landlord keeps access rights.

Landlords can’t shut off utilities to force a tenant out. Cutting water, power, or gas to pressure a tenant into leaving is illegal. Any attempt to force a tenant out without a court order is a self-help eviction, and landlords who do it can face lawsuits and criminal charges.

Landlords can’t enter for retaliatory or discriminatory reasons. Louisiana doesn’t have a standalone anti-retaliation statute, but courts recognize retaliation as a defense in eviction proceedings. If a landlord starts showing up unannounced after a tenant reports a code violation, that’s the kind of behavior a court could flag.

What Should Louisiana Tenants Do If a Landlord Enters Illegally?

Tenants who believe their landlord has entered the property without a legitimate reason or in a way that disrupts their peaceful possession can fight back.

Document everything. Write down the date, time, and circumstances of every unauthorized entry. Take photos if the landlord left evidence of being inside the unit. Save any text messages, emails, or voicemails related to the entry.

Talk to the landlord directly. Sometimes the issue is a misunderstanding or a landlord who doesn’t know the legal boundaries. A written request asking for notice before future entries creates a paper trail.

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Review the lease. If the lease includes entry provisions, a landlord who violates those terms is in breach of the agreement.

Go to court. Louisiana law gives tenants real options for illegal entry. A tenant can get a court order prohibiting future unauthorized entry, seek a rent reduction, request dissolution of the lease, or recover damages. The peaceful possession warranty under Article 2682 is the legal foundation for all of those claims.

Contact legal aid. Tenants who can’t afford an attorney can reach Louisiana Law Help or Southeast Louisiana Legal Services at (504) 529-1000. The Louisiana Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section can also be reached at 1-800-351-4889.

How Does Louisiana Compare to Other States?

Most states have specific entry statutes that require 24 to 48 hours of advance written notice before a landlord can enter for non-emergency reasons. Many also limit entry to reasonable hours, typically between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Louisiana is one of a small number of states with no such statute. Tenants here rely on the general civil code protections for peaceful possession and whatever their lease says.

That gives landlords more flexibility and leaves tenants with more uncertainty. The lease agreement is the single most important document in the relationship.

What Should You Look for in Your Lease?

If you’re signing or renewing a lease in Louisiana, pay close attention to any clauses about landlord access. A good lease should spell out the circumstances under which the landlord can enter, how much notice the landlord will give, and what hours are off-limits.

If your lease is silent on entry, that doesn’t mean the landlord has unlimited access. The peaceful possession protections still apply. But getting those terms in writing up front is the best way to avoid a fight later.

This article provides general information about Louisiana landlord-tenant law and is not a substitute for legal advice. Tenants and landlords with specific legal questions should consult a qualified Louisiana attorney. Louisiana tenants can also contact Louisiana Law Help or the Louisiana Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section for additional resources.

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