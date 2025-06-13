LOUISIANA (KPEL) — Following the recent jailbreak in New Orleans, a new law has been proposed to protect victims.

Derrick Groves and Antoine Massey, two of the ten inmates who escaped on May 16th, are still at large.

Not only are authorities offering a 50K reward, but they are also urging the escapees to come forward. Wednesday, NOPD Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick announced that if either of the two inmates turns themselves in, they will receive legal assistance.

Recent Prison Break Prompts New Louisiana Bill

Rep. Mandie Landry proposed House Bill 479, which would make it mandatory for state and parish chief executive officers to alert the public immediately.

There was controversy over the delay in alerting the public to the recent escape, which highlighted flaws in the existing legislation.

With this new bill, other law enforcement agencies, the media, and any witnesses or victims connected to the escaped inmate would be informed without hesitation.

Victims and the inmates' families wouldn't be kept in the dark if there were a similar incident, according to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety.

The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections is in the early stages of reaching out and engaging stakeholders about the development of a victim services system

A family member of one of the escaped inmates told FOX 8 that he found out about the prison break from the media and was never notified directly by the justice system.

It would be nice if they reach out to me, at least I know that they’re concerned about my safety. Never heard anything from anybody

The bill is now on Governor Jeff Landry's desk.

Hopefully this legislation can achieve what common sense clearly did not, so that my office and family members are not left in the dark for hours after an escape has occurred