BATON ROUGE, LA (KPEL) —A Louisiana man is behind bars after attempting to mislead police regarding a murder and lying about his identity.

Get our free mobile app

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 49-year-old Nugene Eackles called police to report that someone had been killed. When officers arrived, Eackles gave them a fake birthday and said his name was Teddy Sims.

Read More: Louisiana Couple Arrested For Abusing Disabled Relative

When police questioned Eackles about what happened, he allegedly gave false information. However, once investigators recieved surveillance footage from a neighbor, it was clear that Eackles was the one responsible for the victim, Frank Johnson's death.

WBRZ is reporting that arrest documents detail an argument that took place between Eackles and Johnson outside a residence on Byron Avenue around 6:30 a.m. When the argument appeared to escalate, that's when Eackles shot Johnson in the head.

After Eackles fatally shot Johnson, he went inside the home before returning to Johnson's body and calling the police.

Now, Eackles has been booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, where he is facing a second-degree murder charge.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.