Louisiana Man Turns Himself In After Shooting Sleeping Girlfriend
Domestic violence is a serious issue. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, a full 15% of all violent crime in the United States is committed by an intimate partner. About 1 in 4 women and 1 in 9 men experience what the organization calls severe intimate partner physical violence, sexual violence, and/or stalking. Too often, these heinous acts can lead to murder.
Luckily, an unnamed Vernon Parish woman was able to escape with her life after reportedly being shot by her boyfriend while she slept. KPLC reports that 47-year-old Binh Nguyen walked into the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office 4 a.m. this past Saturday (May 7th) and told deputies that he "needed to be arrested because he’d just shot his girlfriend in the hand."
Nguyen reportedly told deputies that his girlfriend had been taken to an area hospital by her son. Officers with the VPSO were able to confirm that the unnamed victim was receiving treatment for a gunshot wound to the hand. She was transferred to another medical center in Shreveport for further treatment and is listed in stable condition at this time.
Deputies with the VPSO immediately placed Nguyen under arrest and charged him with attempted second-degree murder. He is in the Vernon Parish Jail on a bond of $300,000.