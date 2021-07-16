Louisiana Man Stole His GF’s Ring So He Could ‘Pop the Question’

Get our free mobile app

Love will make you do some crazy things. Crazy, stupid, and sometimes absolutely illegal things - at least when it comes to 29-year-old Justin Pope from Downsville, Louisiana (pictured above).

According to reports from Newsweek and The Smoking Gun, Pope was arrested earlier this week after a crime he committed back in 2019 finally came to the surface with devastating results. Pope reportedly admitted that he stole a very valuable ring (valued at $4,499) from his then-girlfriend's (identified as 40 year-old Samantha Futch) house in Downsville.

According to investigators with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the love-struck thief admitted to the crime and added that his next step was to pawn it. Amazingly, he used the ill-gotten gains to put a down payment on an engagement ring for the same woman he stole it from!

Apparently, the ploy worked (temporarily, at least) - as the couple were still an item until recently. Since the official report lists separate address for the couple, and the brazen theft of a pricey ring - I am going to put my money on the "no longer together" bet.

Unfortunately, the stolen ring is a total loss. According to Pope's confession, he tried to get the ring back - but it had already been melted down for scrap. He was arrested, but has since been freed on a $500 bond. This was the first mark on his criminal record.

The big mystery that remains is this: How did she find out? The original theft happened almost 2 years ago. That may be a question we never get the answer to, but I have my theories - and they all lead to her calling the cops.

Read More: FBI 10 Most Wanted List

Read More: Celebrities Arrested in Shreveport