Louisiana Men’s Basketball Voted As Favorite to Win the Sun Belt Championship

Ragin Cajun Basketball is coming off of a great season where they made it all the way to the Sun Belt championship. Now expectations are higher as Louisiana has been voted by the Sun Belt coaches as the preseason Sun Belt Champions.

The Cajuns are ranked number one, and forward Jordan Brown has been voted preseason conference player of the year. With both being decided on by Sun Belt coaches, the expectations for the Cajuns are through the roof. Brown averaged 15.3 points per game, 8.6 rebounds per game, and 1.1 blocks per game last year. Brown was a transfer from Arizona who acclimated well to being the Cajuns star.

The Cajuns also have a preseason All Sun Belt second-teamer in Kobe Julien. Julien averaged 12.7 points per game last season.

The Cajuns look to kick the season off the right way. The Cajuns will take the court on November 7th at the Cajundome against Centenary College.