As shots rang out in Abbeville shortly after the Wildcats' homecoming game, the school postponed a homecoming dance and police looked for answers.

And, while some of the answers still need to be answered, police have released more details about what happened Friday night.

In a new statement, Abbeville Police Chief Mike Hardy explains what happened in Abbeville that night.

"From statements obtained, officers were able to ascertain that a person armed with a firearm fired numerous shots at a group of people walking South on a sidewalk near the intersection of Prairie Avenue and North Lyman Street," Hardy said. "One of the persons was struck by a bullet but did not receive a serious injury."

"After further investigation and several more statements," he adds, "information pointed to this shooting as being a retaliation type shooting for the homicide that occurred in July 2022, at a local apartment complex."

"Retaliation Type Shooting"

In July 2022, Jazaylon Levy of Abbeville died from a single gunshot wound after being taken to a local hospital. He was shot at the Stonebridge Apartment Complex in Abbeville. Two men were charged with homicide in the matter.

Donald Briggs III, 25, and Stefan Briggs, 19, both from Abbeville, were held at the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center without bond, according to Abbeville Police. Donald Briggs was already in jail in Lafayette Parish on unrelated charges, according to reports, while Stefan Briggs was arrested on Monday, July 25, 2022, in Lafayette Parish.

Courtesy Abbeville Police Department/KLFY Courtesy Abbeville Police Department/KLFY loading...

Police Still Looking For Information

In his statement, Chief Hardy asks that anyone with information regarding Friday's shooting calling the Abbeville Police Department at (337 )893-2511 or placing an anonymous tip at (337) 892-6777. You can also make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers of Vermilion by calling 740-TIPS or the P3 app.

The Top News Stories For The Week Of October 10 The top news stories at KPEL for the last week.