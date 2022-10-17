Beloved Lafayette Taco Truck Heavily Damaged After Catching Fire Overnight

A popular Lafayette food truck sustained heavy fire damage after catching fire overnight.

Just after midnight, Lafayette firefighters responded to a report of smoke coming from a food truck that was parked near the Coin Laundry in the 1900 block of W. University Avenue.

Lafayette Fire Department Public Information officer Alton Trahan says that heavy flames were seen venting through the window of the Taqueria El Dollar #1 food truck. Officers were able to put out the blaze within 10 minutes but the truck still sustained heavy fire damage.

Lafayette Fire Department Lafayette Fire Department loading...

Trahan says the owners of the food truck indicated that everything was operating properly on Sunday night (Oct. 16) when they shut down around 10:00 pm. Employees left the truck around 10:30 pm.

According to investigators, the fire started on top of a small two-burner stove where a pot of oil (used for cooking) was left out on top. It was determined that the burner was not turned off prior to employees leaving the food truck and within two hours, a fire was the result.

The cause of the fire was ruled an accident.