Can you imagine finding out that your child received a vaccine without having your parental consent?

One angry mom is speaking out on this exact topic. Jennifer Ravain, a Kenner, Louisiana resident is claiming that her underaged child received the covid 19 vaccine without her consent.

I understand that there are always three sides to a story, each separate party has a version of the truth and then there is the actual truth. However, as a parent this information, if true, is very disturbing.

It seems as though the Ochsner Mobile Vaccine Unit was present on the campus of East Jefferson High School and administering vaccines to students who provided the appropriate documentation. Unfortunately, it is being reported that several students were vaccinated at this event whose parents did not sign a consent form to allow their children to receive any type of vaccine.

Ochsner issued the following statement regarding the vaccinations:

“Ochsner Health has worked closely with schools throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to keep faculty and students safe in the classroom and beyond, and we have been invited by schools to provide on-site vaccinations since the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Pfizer vaccine for adolescents ages 12-17.

While we firmly believe in vaccinating adolescents to keep them safe from COVID-19, this should be done only with parental consent. Our team has been notified that a student was vaccinated without proper parental consent at a school vaccination event on October 20, 2021.

We have procedures in place to ensure that all policies are followed; however, in this instance, this did not occur. We have taken immediate action to review our on-site vaccination policies and to ensure that these policies will be strictly enforced moving forward.

As a leading healthcare provider in this community, we value the trust that parents put in us to care for their children, and we are revising our school vaccination program to ensure that this does not happen again.

We are in communication with the parent who brought this to our attention. We offer our sincere regret and apology for any distress this has caused, Robert Hart, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Ochsner Health."

