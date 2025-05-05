4 Louisiana Men Arrested in Grand Isle for Prostitution With Minors

GRAND ISLE, La. – Four men have been arrested in Grand Isle, Louisiana in connection with a disturbing investigation involving prostitution and indecent behavior with minors under the age of 17.

According to WVUE, Grand Isle police say the case remains active, and investigators say additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues.

Suspects and Charges

Byron Crouch , 27, of St. Rose – Charged with indecent behavior with juveniles

, 27, of St. Rose – Charged with indecent behavior with juveniles Chad Perkins , 36, of Grand Isle – Charged with indecent behavior with juveniles, aggravated flight from officers, and resisting a police officer with force or violence

, 36, of Grand Isle – Charged with indecent behavior with juveniles, aggravated flight from officers, and resisting a police officer with force or violence Cody Kowalske , 26, of Grand Isle – Charged with indecent behavior with juveniles and possession of marijuana

, 26, of Grand Isle – Charged with indecent behavior with juveniles and possession of marijuana Ray Arabie, 75, of Grand Isle – Charged with prostitution involving persons under seventeen

Police Response

Grand Isle Police Chief Christopher Hernandez addressed the arrests in a public statement.

“This behavior is not tolerated, and the Grand Isle Police Department is dedicated to keeping our children and town safe,” Hernandez said.

Ongoing Investigation

Due to the sensitive nature of the case, no additional information about the victims has been released. Authorities urge anyone with relevant information to contact the Grand Isle Police Department as the investigation continues.

See the full story here via WVUE.