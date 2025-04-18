Trader Joe's, the national grocery store chain known for its viral and seasonal items, has announced plans to open several new stores across the nation.

Are We Getting a New Trader Joe's in Louisiana?

There's also a bit of good news for Trader Joe's fans in Louisiana. We're getting at least one new store in 2025!

Get our free mobile app

Trader Joe's Open New Store In Miami Area Joe Raedle, Getty Images loading...

How Many New Trader Joe's Will Be Opening Up in 2025?

All in total, Trader Joe's is set to open nearly two dozen new stores across the country this year.

Under the "opening soon" section of the Trader Joe's website, it now lists 21 store locations across 14 states.

READ MORE: Louisiana's Most Neighborly Towns Ranked

When Will the New Trader Joe's Stores Open?

While the company did not confirm official opening dates for these new locations, we do believe all will be before year's end.

In 2024, Trader Joe's opened 34 new stores nationwide.

Monthly Inflation Report Shows Price Increases Slowing Down Justin Sullivan, Getty Images loading...

Trader Joe's New Stores Opening in 2025:

Alabama

Trader Joe's Hoover: 1771 Montgomery Hwy - Hoover, AL

California

Northridge: 9224 Reseda Blvd - Northridge, CA

Trader Joe's Sherman Oaks 2: 14140 Riverside Dr - Sherman Oaks, CA

Trader Joe's Tarzana: 18700 Ventura Blvd - Tarzana, CA

Tracy: 2530 Naglee Rd - Tracy, CA

Trader Joe's Yucaipa: 31545 Yucaipa Boulevard - Yucaipa, CA

Colorado

Westminster: 9350 Sheridan Blvd - Westminster, CO 80031

District of Columbia

Trader Joe's Washington - Friendship Heights: 5335 Wisconsin Ave - NW Washington, DC

Trader Joe's Washington - Brookland: 701 Monroe St - NE Washington, DC

Louisiana

New Orleans - Mid-City: 2501 Tulane Avenue - New Orleans, LA

Maryland

Trader Joe's Rockville - Town Square: 225 N Washington St - Rockville, MD

Massachusetts

Boston - West Roxbury: 1999 Centre St - Boston, MA

New Jersey

Woodbridge: 675 US-1 - Iselin, NJ

New York

Trader Joe's Staten Island - Tottenville: 6400 Amboy Rd - Staten Island, NY

Glenmont: 388 Feura Bush Rd - Glenmont, NY

Oklahoma

Oklahoma City - Northwest: 6920 Northwest Expy - Oklahoma City, OK

Pennsylvania

Trader Joe's Berwyn: 550 Lancaster Ave - Berwyn, PA

Exton: 125 West Lincoln Hwy - Exton, PA

South Carolina

Myrtle Beach: 1511 Brookton Circle - Myrtle Beach, SC

Texas

San Antonio - Northwest: 11745 I-10 W - San Antonio, TX

Washington

Trader Joe's Bellingham - North: 4255 Meridian St, Suite 200 - Bellingham, WA

Trader Joe's Opens Its First Store In New York City Michael Nagle, Getty Images loading...

How Many Louisiana Locations of Trader Joe's Are There in Louisiana?

Currently, there are only two Trader Joe's in Louisiana.

There is a Baton Rouge store at 3535 Perkins Road and another in Metairie at 2949 Veterans Blvd.