Louisiana Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison For Nunchuck Attack

Get our free mobile app

Domestic violence is terrible, there's no two ways about it. I know it can be complicated, but in my opinion: If things get physical in a negative way - it's a clear sign to "get out." Unfortunately, not all victims of this devastating crime can get help before the situation gets physical. Thankfully, a brave woman and the Slidell, Louisiana police department were able to get another abuser off of the streets.

Julien's Auctions Hosts Hollywood Legends & Luminaries And Sci-Fi, Action, Fantasy Auction Press Preview Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images loading...

KLFY reports that back in August of 2020, the Slidell Police Department sent a unit to respond to a domestic disturbance call. When officers arrived, they noted that the door of the home had been left ajar and terrified screaming coming from inside. When authorities rushed inside they reportedly found 45-year-old Brent Allen Hatten "in possession of nunchucks."

Police officers running Thinkstock Images loading...

The report from Slidell Police shows that the victim had “... bruising consistent with being struck by nunchucks on her body." Hatten was arrested and charged with several crimes. During his trial, witness testimony from the homeowner claimed that she and the victim were walking her dog when she (the victim) noticed the defendant (her ex-boyfriend) running up behind her. The pair were able to make it back to the house, but were unable to stop Hatten from entering. Once inside, the SPD says that the 45-year-old Slidell resident "began swinging the nunchucks, striking her (the victim) as well as items in the residence.”

Prison Marina Nezhinkay loading...

This isn't Brent's first brush with the law. His rap also sheet includes: Operation of a clandestine laboratory and simple burglary. According to KLFY, Hatten plead guilty to a single count of home invasion and aggravated battery in the attack. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Every Tier-3 Sex Offender Living in Shreveport-Bossier Right Now Tier-3 sex offenses. Each and every one of these offenders live in Shreveport or Bossier City - and as the law demands, their crimes and addresses been made public. You can search the entire database for the state of Have you ever wondered if you live near any sex offenders? As a parent of 2, it's something I am constantly worried about. Luckily, law enforcement keeps track of those who have been convicted of a sex crime in order to keep us informed. The folks listed below have been convicted of the highest level of sex crimes. Authorities classify these crimes asEach and every one of these offenders live in Shreveport or Bossier City - and as the law demands, their crimes and addresses been made public. You can search the entire database for the state of Louisiana here.

Can You Help Solve Any of These 24 East Texas Cold Cases? Crime is a terrible thing. Luckily, we've got a dedicated group of police officers and investigators that work around to the clock to bring those responsible for breaking the law to justice. Unfortunately, not every case is closed. Authorities in East Texas are hoping that someone might have a key piece of information that could help them crack these 24 cold cases wide open. If you know anything, please reach out to the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000, or Tyler Smith County Crime-Stoppers at 903-597-2833.