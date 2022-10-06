Louisiana Parks Offering Special Deal to Campers This Fall

Louisiana State Parks are making it even easier for you to answer the call of nature and feed your wild side this fall with special rates for campers during the fall season. The special promotion is designed to remind both locals and out-of-towners of the great facilities which our 21 state parks offer.

And when you consider the fact that if you have to be outdoors in Louisiana the fall and early winter months are probably your best bet when it comes to having tolerable weather conditions. Just imagine sitting with friends and family on a crisp autumn night while you roast marshmallows over an open fire, well you can do that for less if you reserve your stay at a Louisiana State Park before the end of December.

Here's the deal, you can get four nights at a Louisiana State Park for the price of three if you book online right now. Here's the link to the reservation website. When you book, you'll want to use the promo code KICKOFF2022.

The special discount rates can be applied to cabins, group camps, and regular campsites. The only activity not covered by the discount is for those who are booking the Tentrr Glamping Sites.

By the way, Sam Houston Jones State Park near Lake Charles has once again reopened. That facility had been closed because of damage suffered during Hurricanes Laura and Delta back in 2020. There are also some newly refurbished cabins at South Toledo Bend State Park too.

Many of the newer cabins or newly renovated cabins offer amenities you'd find in luxury hotels. Things like flat-screen televisions, granite countertops, larger showers, and just more room in general. All in the unmatched setting of Louisiana's great outdoors.

Sources say Louisiana State Parks are booking at about 98% every weekend, so you'll want to make your reservation well in advance and be sure to use the special promo code to get your extra night for free.