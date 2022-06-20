Louisiana State Parks Now Offer Online Bookings for Cabins, Campsites

Louisiana State Parks are now offering a full service online reservation system.

The new Go Outdoors Louisiana has a number of functions including a central reservation system, ability to purchase day passes, a call center, and golf course management system, among other things.

The new site offers a streamlined reservation process that requires fewer clicks to book a cabin or campsite. In addition to that, it will also offer 360-degree street-view maps with floating-campsite markers to allow customers to visualize a campsite before booking.

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser says, "We needed a way to make it easier for families to get out and enjoy the beauty of our state parks, and this system provides a way for them to do just that. As we get into these summer months, and families are looking for those quick weekend getaways, it's now easily accessible at their fingertips. They can enjoy the outdoors and make lasting memories without having to leave Louisiana."

What Can You Do On New Go Outdoors Site

Other functions available through the site are the ability to purchase annual passes, gift cards, and merchandise online. There is also a dedicated call center staffed with representatives who are knowledgeable about the Louisiana State Park system. They are available to assist customers five days a week from 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

If you'd like to easily book a campsite or cabin, purchase passes, gift cards, or merchandise, simply go to Go Outdoors Louisiana. You can also call the reservation center at 1-833-609-0686. For additional information about Louisiana’s State Parks and Historic sites, go to their website here.