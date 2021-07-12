Louisiana Pays Tribute to Edwin Edwards Online

Just hours after former governor Edwin Edwards died at the age of 93, Louisiana political leaders and other are sending condolences and paying tribute to him online.

Governor John Bel Edwards, no relation to four-term governor, was among the first to issue a statement.

Members of Louisiana's congressional delegation and other state political leaders, including mayors, parish presidents, and the attorney general, later chimed in with their own condolences.

Journalists also shared their memories of covering Edwards and their tributes to him.

One Facebook user compiled Edwards's famous quips and posted them in tribute to the late governor.

