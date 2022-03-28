We know the population of Louisiana has dropped over the past ten years and now data shows the numbers continue to fall. The Louisiana Radio Network says U.S. Census Bureau data shows our state lost over 27-thousand residents between July 2020 and July 2021. Dr. Allison Plyer is chief demographer with The Data Center in New Orleans. She says the pandemic accounts for some of the diminishing numbers. She says deaths are on an upward trend nationally and in Louisiana.

What Areas Lost the Most People

Cameron and Calcasieu parishes each lost more than 5% of their residents in one year. Plyer says it’s easy to see the negative impacts of two major hurricanes hitting that area in 2020. Many left the area and that has left vacancies at many businesses.

Did Some Parishes Show Growth?

The census numbers show growth in St. Bernard, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Livingston, Ascension, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana and Lafayette parishes. The increases range from 1-percent to 21/2%.

Plyer says the entire state is showing incredibly low population growth. We are also dealing with a declining birth rate and a decrease in international migration.

What Are the Population Numbers in Shreveport?

attachment-Population Shreveport loading...

Shreveport is actually showing a little growth. The population in 2022 is estimated to be 187,987. That's up by about 100 residents from a year ago.

