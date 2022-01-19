One of the signature things about people in Acadiana in my thoughts is how people reach out to help others when they are in need. So, this is a story about good news for a change. It's about people who are willing to help others when trouble comes to their doorstep. It's something we are all too familiar with here in south Louisiana.

SLEMCO Restoring Power in Habersham , Georgia 1 Photo via SLEMCO Facebook loading...

This past weekend 27 people from SLEMCO left for Clarksville, Georgia to help restore electricity after a powerful winter storm.

As the storm made its way into Georgia, it brought with it a lot of trouble, dropping multiple inches of snow and winds that were toppling power poles. Getting service back to customers in Clarksville has become the project of SLEMCO workers.

Often power companies across the country will help when a disaster affects Americans in another part of the U.S. So the workers headed to Georgia, and they have been extremely busy as you can see from these pictures. While some pictures include actual roadways they are able to travel on, other areas are not as easy to get to. But, isn't that perfect for crew members who are used to working in the far-flung parts of Louisiana in all kinds of conditions.

According to SLEMCO Spokeswoman Mary Laurent, the crews are working as much as possible to get customers' power up so they can get some warmth. She adds,

There is a strong and unique brotherhood among power companies and particularly among the lineworkers. There's never a hesitation when help is needed. You simply load up and head out.

And that's just what they need. They have been working since the time they arrived.

As you can see through the pictures, SLEMCO crew members brought multiple pieces of equipment up to Georgia. Here is what they brought:

Mechanic truck with parts trailer

Digger-Derricks

Pole trailers

Material handlers

Four-wheel drive trucks

Flatbed trailers

Side-by-side off-road vehicles

They have been restoring power to Electric Membership Corporation customers. Laurent says it was in September of 2021 when crews from Georgia Power came to Louisiana to help our residents by restoring their power.

Georgia Crews Who Came to Louisiana in September to Restore Power Photo from Jennifer Moorhead via SLEMCO Facebook loading...

