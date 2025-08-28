(KPEL News) - While no one has won the massive Powerball jackpot that is up for grabs, plenty of people in Louisiana are dreaming about all of the amazing things they could buy if they win the $950,000,000 lottery game.

It's been weeks since the jackpot prize numbers have come up when the Powerball numbers fly. The next drawing will be on Saturday, August 30, at 9:59 p.m.

If you happen to be lucky enough to choose all six numbers and opt for the cash option, you would receive $428.9 million. You can receive the full amount of the prize by selecting the annuity option, but you must wait several years to receive your entire payout.

What's The First Thing You Would Do If You Win This Massive Jackpot?

When you ask a group of people about what the first thing they would do if they were to win this kind of Powerball jackpot, the answers can vary widely. We have heard responses like the following:

I'd have a heart attack.

I'd get rid of my cellphone.

I'd buy myself a duck boat.

I'd vanish.

I'd take a trip around the world.

I'd find a lawyer I could trust.

I'd finally get to pay off all my bills.

The actual thought of winning a Powerball jackpot seems incredible, but if someone has all six numbers for Saturday night's drawing, they will be in a unique position to have to decide what to do first. Wouldn't that be amazing!

What Would You Buy?

Well, with a $428.9 million windfall, you could buy plenty of the things you have dreamed about your entire life.

When Business Insider posed the question, people had answers that ranged from planning for future financial security to buying a luxury home.

Some people were able to live their lives in comfort, while others spent or gambled away their wealth.

What Louisiana Items Could You Buy, And How Many Of Them Could You Buy?

If you won and received the check for $428.9 million, how many of these Louisiana items could you buy? For example, what if you decided you wanted to gift as many people as possible with an item? How much would your money pay for?

Deluxe Truck

If you plan to live in Louisiana, you may want to consider purchasing a truck with your winnings. Many people in our state own trucks, and the prices can be quite expensive.

If you want a truck with lots of bells and whistles that hauls around you, your kids, and stuff in the bed of the truck, you'll spend some money.

On average, you might spend $90,000. If you win the big lottery prize, that means you could buy 4,765 trucks! That sounds like plenty of fun!

Deluxe 90-Quart Crawfish Boiling Kit

If you live in Louisiana, chances are that you love boiled crawfish. If you won all that money, you could give a gift to close to a million people in Louisiana, if you wanted to.

All that money from the cash payout would allow you to buy 953,111 Deluxe 90-quart crawfish boiling kits. With all those people having these kits, during crawfish season, you would never have to worry about where you would get dinner.

Shrimp Boat

What if you love Louisiana seafood? If you wanted to, you could buy a fleet of shrimping boats and become your own shrimpboat captain.

You could have fresh seafood, including delicious boiled shrimp fresh from the Gulf each night, with your own fleet of boats. How many could you buy?

At a cost that averages around $500,000, you could buy shrimp boats with your money.

ATVs

If you live in Louisiana, you would want to have at least one ATV. So, how many could you buy with the Powerball money?

The total number of ATVs you could purchase is 142,966.

Wow! That's a massive number.

At the end of the day, if you want a chance at winning this Powerball jackpot, each ticket is $2

