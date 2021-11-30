Louisiana Man Arrested in Bossier City After Holiday Prison Break

Get our free mobile app

After less than a week on the run, 23-year-old Shwilliam Cheevis (pictured above) is headed back to prison. In case you missed it, Cheevis staged a prison break last week on Thanksgiving (November 25th) sparking a state-wide manhunt.

Cheevis' Escape Launched a Multi-Agency, State-Wide Manhunt

The details of Cheevis' brazen escape from Dixon Correctional Institute (DCI) in Jackson, Louisiana (just north of Baton Rouge) haven't been released to the public yet, but we do know that this holiday break-out left law enforcement officials scrambling. As soon as authorities got word of the escape, the Dixon Correctional Institute staff and Chase Team, Louisiana State Penitentiary Chase Team, East and West Feliciana Parish Sheriffs Offices, and the U.S. Marshalls all mobilized to find him.

The "Posse" Searching for Cheevis Found Their Man in Bossier City

According to KTBS, officials with the U.S. Marshal's Violent Offender Task Force got a tip that Cheevis was holed up in Bossier City. They quickly rolled out to the Home Wood Apartments between Wanda Drive and Hamilton Road on East Texas, and that's where they found their man. Shwilliam Cheevis was immediately arrested and transported to Bossier City jail where he is currently awaiting transfer back to prison.

Cheevis is Heading Back to Prison to Serve His Sentence, and Then Some

Cheevis had been serving his time at DCI since September 18th of 2019 after being convicted on charges of aggravated second-degree battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He will now serve the rest of that term, and then some. That "extra" time could range from 6 months to 10 years.

